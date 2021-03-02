2021 TVS Star City Plus Launched In India At Rs. 65,865

2021 TVS Star City Plus is offered in drum brake and disc brake variants and is powered by the same 110 cc BSVI compliant fuel-injected engine producing 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm torque

TVS Motor Company recently teased the 2021 Star City Plus in the domestic market and it has now been launched with a starting price of Rs. 65,865 for drum brake variant and it goes up to Rs. 68,465 for disc brake variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The Star City Plus competes against the Hero Splendor iSmart and the Passion Pro in India.

It is one of the attractive entry-level commuters available on sale for customers. It also packs a good features list comprising a semi-digital instrument console, USB mobile charger and an LED headlight unit. Celebrating 15 years of presence in the Indian market, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus gets sporty body graphics with a mix of red, white and black colours.

The fenders are in black colour and the blackened exhaust has heat shield protection. Besides the single-piece black seat, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus comes with a black grab rail, mirrors and windscreen while the reflectors can be seen on both sides of the front fender.

The rear five-step adjustable hydraulic twin rear shock absorbers are painted in red colour and it uses conventional telescopic front forks for suspension duties. The engine area is also blacked out and a petal type front disc brake setup is also offered. As for the performance, the same 110 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected Eco Thurst engine with ETFi technology is employed.

It produces a maximum power output of 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a four-speed transmission. The BSVI compliant powertrain is said to be 15 per cent more fuel economical and it has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. The commuter measures a length of 1,980 mm, a width of 750 mm and has 1,080 mm height with a wheelbase length of 1,260 mm.

The ground clearance stands at 172 mm ground clearance and it tips the weighing scale at 116 kilograms. The 2021 TVS Star City Plus rides on 17-inch black alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.