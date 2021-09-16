2021 TVS Raider 125 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,500

TVS Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc three-value ET-Fi engine producing 11.22 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm

TVS Motor Company has today announced its entry into the 125 cc segment catering for sporty commuters as the Raider has been brought in for a price tag of Rs. 77,500 (ex-showroom, India). The Raider addresses the growing trend for 125 cc motorcycles with a packed features list and it competes against the likes of Hero Glamour Xtec and others.

The TVS Raider 125 derives power from a 124.8 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected three-value engine that is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 11.22 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and it helps in achieving a class-leading 0-60 kmph time of 5.9 seconds. It comes with a host of patented technologies for high thermal efficiency and heat management.

As for the styling, the TVS Raider does take tremendous influence from the Apache 160 4V and 200 4V mainly at the front. The sleek front cowl comprises an LED headlamp cluster and C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights while the turn signals exit from the bottom of the all-new five-inch TFT instrument cluster that shows info like gear position indicator, range, etc.

TVS Raider Performance Specs Engine 124.8 cc single-cylinder 3V ET-Fi Power 11.22 hp at 7,500 rpm Torque 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm Transmission Five-Speed

It also gets Bluetooth connectivity. The Raider features a split seat setup and a single-piece grab rail is finished in aluminium along with alloy footpegs and a rubber brake pedal. Other highlights are sharp-looking side body panels, Raider 3D logo and TVS’ signature prancing horse 3D logo on the fuel tank extensions done up in black colour.

It also gains a muscular fuel tank, upright handlebar and neutral footpeg positioning for a commuter stance while the braking is handled by a 240 mm front petal disc and 130 mm rear drum with synchronous braking technology. As for the suspension, telescopic front forks and monoshock rear shock absorbers are utilised.

TVS Raider Dimensions Units 1. Seat Height 780 mm 2. Wheelbase 1,326 mm 3. Tyres 80/100 and 100/90 rear – 17-inch wheels 5. Fuel Tank Capacity 10 Litres 6. Kerb Weight 123 kg

The switchgear is shared with the Apache series and the first-in-segment selectable Power and Eco ride modes come in handy. It also features ItelliGo tech for saving fuel while in stop and go situations. Dimensionally, the TVS Raider has a wheelbase length of 1,326 mm and 780 mm seat height with 123 kg kerb weight and a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres.

It rides on 80/100 front section and 100/90 rear section 17-inch black alloy wheels. The Raider also boasts side stand engine cut-off safety feature along with a half chain cover with sealed chain, body-coloured engine guard, heat shielded exhaust muffler and so on.