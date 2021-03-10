2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In India With More Power

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V produces more power and torque at 17.63 PS and 14.73 Nm respectively; no price change made

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in the domestic market with a number of changes. Available in two variants, it is priced at Rs. 1.07 lakh for the drum brake version and Rs. 1.10 lakh for the disc brake variant (ex-showroom, New Delhi) – no change in prices compared to the old version.

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is retailed in three colour schemes namely Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. The motorcycle is one of the well regarded entry-level naked streetfighters and to the delight of the enthusiasts, it has seen an increase in power out to 17.63 PS, as opposed to 15.6 PS in the outgoing model.

Besides the increase in power, the torque output has risen to 14.73 Nm from 14.12 Nm, and the powertrain is continued to be paired with a five-speed transmission. Producing more power of around 2 PS makes the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V more powerful in its class and it competes against Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Hero Xtreme 160R and Honda Hornet 2.0.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies.”

As for the performance, the 159.7 cc single-cylinder four-valve oil-cooled engine continues to be utilised and it pumps out 17.63 PS at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Alongside the increase in power and torque, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has offered a new dual-tone seat with a carbonfibre pattern.

It boasts features like an LED headlight with claw-shaped position lights. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has its overall kerb weight reduced by two kilograms as the drum variant weighs in at 145 kg and the disc version tips the weighing scale at 147 kg. It will be interesting to see the impact of the higher power and torque outputs and the differences made by the drop in weight.