2021 TVS Apache RR310 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.59 Lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 gets a host of customisation options; powered by the same 313 cc reverse inclined single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine

TVS Motor Company has been selling the Apache RR310 since December 2017 in the domestic market and is one of the well-received supersport motorcycles amongst customers. The brand’s first fully-faired production motorcycle gained a minor update a couple of years ago with the inclusion of a new black colour scheme and slipper clutch.

However, in 2020, the flagship motorcycle from the brand received a slew of additions including ride-by-wire technology, detachable visor, a five-inch TFT screen instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation system, a new two-tone colour, new Michelin Road5 tyres and four riding modes: Urban, Track, Sport and Rain.

The 2021 TVS Apache RR310 was supposed to launch a few months ago but the health crisis did postpone the plans. It is finally here and is priced at Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched today at the MMRT track in Chennai, it features an assortment of changes compared to the outgoing model. Chief among which is the inclusion of TVS Protorq Extreme tyres, Race Kit, Dynamic Kit, reworked exhaust and more

Standing in place of the Michelin Road5 rubber, it is claimed to give an improved grip and we will have the answer to it on September 2 when our first ride report will go live. It is also equipped with a KYB-sourced 41 mm inverted cartridge telescopic fork with pre-load and compression adjustability, along with a pre-load adjustable while monoshock rear suspension. These change via the introduction of new Dynamic Kit, priced at Rs. 12,000.

Thanks to the new Race Kit, the riding posture of the 2021 TVS Apache RR310 has been altered to give a more aggressive stance. The Race Kit is priced at Rs. 5,000. With no change in performance numbers, the supersport rivalling KTM RC390 derives power from the same 313 cc reverse inclined single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm, and the powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission. The engine has been more refined with some revisions and a remapped ECU. TVS has also applied graphical updates to the RR310 to bring a refreshed vibes into the mix and the deliveries of the new motorcycle will happen in the coming weeks.