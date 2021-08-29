2021 TVS Apache RR310 Coming Soon – 5 Things To Expect

2021 TVS Apache RR310 will more likely get a refined powertrain, updated body graphics and adjustable front suspension amongst other changes

TVS Motor Company introduced the RR310 flagship faired supersport back in December 2017 and over the years it has been well received amongst customers. It received a minor update in 2019 courtesy of the addition of a new black colour scheme and slipper clutch but the following year many revisions were made to the motorcycle.

In January 2020, a host of upgrades were implemented such as ride-by-wire tech, detachable visor, new dual-tone shade, five-inch TFT screen instrumentation with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation, new Michelin Road 5 tyres and four riding modes: Urban, Track, Sport and Rain. The 2021 TVS Apache RR210 was initially planned to be launched a few months ago.

However, the second wave of the health crisis postponed the brand’s plans and it is slated to enter the domestic market on August 30, 2021 and we will have you covered on all the details upon its launch from the show floor. The Hosur-based manufacturer is expected to bring in a host of revisions to the upcoming motorcycle and here are the five things you should know:

1. Adjustable Front Suspension:

One of the main updates in the 2021 TVS Apache RR310 will likely be a new preload-adjustable or fully adjustable upside-down front forks. Currently, the RR310 uses KYB-sourced 41 mm inverted cartridge telescopic fork and monoshock rear.

2. Engine Updates:

TVS could bring in updates to make the existing 313 cc reverse inclined single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine more refined. However, it could continue to deliver the same performance: 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission.

3. Revised Body Graphics:

Just as with previous updates, TVS may add new colour schemes and revised body graphics to bring a refreshed vibe into the mix while the design may get minor changes as well with redesigned headlamps. But exact details will be uncovered only at the launch tomorrow.

4. TVS Protorq Extreme Tyres:

Reports suggest that the company could use the TVS Protorq Extreme radial rubber with the updated RR310 in place of the Michelin Road 5 tyres.

5. Price Expectation:

The TVS Apache RR310 is priced at Rs. 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and with the updates, the upcoming version could see an increase of around Rs. 15,000.