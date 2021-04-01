2021 Triumph Speedmaster Launched In India At Rs. 11.75 Lakh

Powering the 2021 Triumph Speedmaster is a BS6-compliant, 1200cc, parallel-twin motor, with 78 PS and 106 Nm on tap

Triumph has launched the 2021 Speedmaster in the Indian market, at a price of Rs. 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle features a few changes over the previous model, including a slightly updated instrument cluster and a few styling updates. The bike is available in three colour options – Jet Black, Red Hopper, and Sapphire Black with Fusion White.

The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit, consisting of an analogue speedometer and an LCD multi-info display. The tubular twin-cradle steel frame of the Triumph Speedmaster remains unchanged as well. The motorcycle features 47mm Showa front forks and RSU mono-shock rear suspension (with pre-load adjustability).

The 2021 Speedmaster also gets 16-inch wire-spoke wheels on both ends, shod with MT90 B16 tyre at the front and 150/80 R16 tyre at the rear. As for the braking system, it consists of twin 310mm discs at the front (with Brembo two-piston callipers) and a single 255mm disc at the rear (with a single-piston Nissin calliper). For safety, dual-channel ABS is available as standard.

The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The engine is BS6 compliant now, and generates a peak power of 78 PS (at 6,100 rpm) and a maximum torque of 106 Nm (at 4,000 rpm). The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, along with a torque-assist clutch that helps reduce the effort required to operate the clutch lever.

The ergonomics of the 2021 Triumph Speedmaster remain unchanged as well. The motorcycle offers a relaxed riding posture with forward-set footpegs and long-reach handlebars. It is quite heavy though, with a wet weight of 263 kg. The fuel tank has a capacity of 12-litres, which although not much, is enough for a quick highway stroll.

The 2021 Triumph Speedmaster also retains its previous charm. The retro-inspired styling is extremely attractive, and there’s a lot of chrome on offer, which is sure to get everyone’s attention on the roads. The motorcycle also gets a twin exhaust system, with chrome-plated stainless steel end cans, which further enhance the visual appeal.