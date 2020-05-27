2021 Toyota Venza Gets A Visual Upgrade By Artisan Spirits

The US-spec Toyota Venza was released only recently and Artisan Spirits tuning company has already announced a visual upgrade for the new model through two digital renderings

Over a month ago, Toyota unveiled the 2021 Harrier for the Japanese Domestic Market. A few weeks later, the carmaker giant released the US-spec model was released as the 2021 Toyota Venza. The new SUV will go on sale in the USA this summer, which is when we’ll also come to know about their prices. However, we’ve already got a visual update from Artisan Spirits, a tuning company.

While the visual update has been released through a set of two digital renderings that are based on the Japanese model, it is worth mentioning here that the Harrier and the Venza are basically the same vehicles visually. Also, we can’t help but mention here that the Venza is already a good-looking vehicle in its stock form but the subtle updates that the styling kit brings in does make the SUV look even better.

The notable additions for the Toyota Venza include a new bumper splitter along with new shrouds around the small air intakes. Even the hood seems to carry subtle modifications. At the rear, it gets an aggressive diffuser and an updated bumper. There are two new spoilers, one for the roof and other for the boot lid.

A look at the side profile reveals that the the SUV has received an aftermarket set of wheels that might divide opinions but do give the vehicle a definitely sportier stance. The rims seem to be a part of the vehicle’s suspension upgrade package that even includes lowering springs. Other than this, the SUV also receives side skirts to complement the lowered stance.

What we do not know at this moment is whether Artisan Spirits has planned to sell this body kit for not just the JDM-spec Toyota Harrier but also the US-spec Toyota Venza. But given that both the vehicles share the design with each other, there are good chnaces that this styling package will be on offer in both the continents.