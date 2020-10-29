2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Minivan Set To Be Launched Next Month

Toyota is offering the 2021 Sienna with a hybrid powertrain, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, as well as an optional all-wheel drive setup as standard across the range

The Toyota Sienna is a minivan that was originally launched back in 1998, and was largely developed for the North American markets. Now, after over two decades, Toyota is all set to launch the fourth-generation version of the car next month as a 2021 model. The updated car was first revealed in May this year.

Ahead of the updated minivan’s launch, Toyota has revealed a lot of information about the 2021 Sienna, including the fact that the new car will be available in five different trim levels, namely LE, XLE, XSE, Limited and Platinum, with eight seats in the entry-level LE variant, and seven seats in the latter three trims. The XLE will be offered with both seating configurations.

Toyota has also already revealed the pricing of the minivan, which start from $34,460 (Rs 25.50 lakh) and go all the way up to $49,900 (Rs 36.93 lakh) for the front-wheel drive models. The AWD variants will be priced between $36,460 (Rs 26.98 lakh) and $50,460 (Rs 37.34 lakh).

Based on the TNGA-K platform, the Sienna comes equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 243 horsepower, which works in tandem with two electric motors and a battery charged automatically as the vehicle drives. The new minivan offers four driving modes – EV, Normal, Eco and Sport.

The electronic on-demand all-wheel drive system is available in the LE and XLE trims for a premium of $2,000 premium, while it will set you back by $760 in the XSE variant. The system is also offered in the Limited and Premium, and will cost $1,800 and $560 respectively.

On the safety front, the Japanese carmaker has equipped the 2021 Sienna with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. The safety suite includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection/Lowlight Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Trace Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist.

Apart from that, the minivan also comes equipped with 10 airbags, Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control with Traction Control, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology as standard.