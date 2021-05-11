2021 Toyota Raize GR Sport Detailed In New Real Life Pictures

Toyota Raize GR Sport is underpinned by Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), and is powered by a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine

Toyota Raize was launched in Indonesia just a few days back, and the Japanese carmaker has given the vehicle a sporty variant as well – GR Sport. The GR Sport model features an aggressive body kit, which separates it from the rest of the lineup. Here, we have a few real-life images of the 2021 Toyota Raize GR Sport.

The front end of the SUV features a pair of sleek-looking LED headlamps, with a large, blacked-out front grille. At the sides, we see black plastic cladding on the wheel arches, along with black 17-inch alloy wheels. The A- and B- pillars have been blacked out, along with the ORVMs. The roof is also black, and the doors sport a set of black visors as well.

The door handles are chrome-plated though, which looks premium. At the rear, we see a pair of wraparound taillights, with a Piano Black strip running horizontally between them. The vehicle also gets bumper skirts, at the front and back, along with prominent side skirts. These add a touch of sportiness and aggression to the overall design, making this SUV look brilliant.

Being the top-spec variant, there are plenty of features and equipment on offer on the Raize GR Sport. It offers a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, paddle shifters, etc. The interior design is quite impressive, with the free-standing infotainment touchscreen being the highlight.

The sleek horizontal AC vents look quite cool, and the black interior theme, along with fabric and leather combination upholstery, works well for the Toyota crossover. In terms of safety, the vehicle offers six airbags and Toyota Safety Sense, which includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, pedal misoperation control, etc.

The powertrain of the Raize GR Sport is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine, which belts out 98 PS (at 6,000rpm) and 140 Nm (from 2,400rpm to 4,000rpm). Transmission options are limited to just one – a CVT. In the Indonesian market, Toyota Raize GR Sport is priced from IDR 244.7 million to IDR 265.9 million (around INR 12.67 lakh to Rs. 13.76 lakh).

