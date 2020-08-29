2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Gets New Fortuner’s 204 PS Diesel Engine

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado gets a host of updates including the 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine that can also be found in facelifted Fortuner and Hilux

For the Australian market, Toyota has launched an updated version of the Land Cruiser Prado. This is to extend the lifecycle of the existing model as new features have been introduced alongside a more powerful engine. The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is offered in GX, GXL, VX and top-spec Kakadu trims. Just a few months ago, Toyota introduced the facelifted Fortuner with an uprated diesel engine.

The same 2.8-litre four-cylinder 1GD-FTV turbocharged diesel motor develops similar power and torque outputs as in the updated Fortuner. It generates a maximum power output of 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,600-2,800 rpm. The facelifted Toyota Hilux pickup truck also received the same powertrain.

Considering that the Fortuner is based on the Hilux’s architecture and going by the latest round of rumours, the pickup truck could arrive in India in the near future. Back to the 2021 Land Cruiser Prado, the new oil-burner is offered across the range and it features optimised pistons and rings, ball-bearing turbocharged with larger turning and impeller, higher fuel injection flow rate, updated exhaust, revised cooling and changes to cylinder block and head.

The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission only and the lowered fuel consumption stands at 7.9 litres per 100 km as opposed to 8.0 litres per 100 km in the previous version. It is rated to emit 209 grams of CO2 per km. A four-wheel-drive system is sold across the range, besides diesel particulate filter and Variable Flow Control (VFC) hydraulic steering.

The updated Land Cruiser Prado comes with a towing capacity of three tons and Toyota Safety Sense package is made available as standard with pre-collision system, lane departure warning and assist, road sign assist, active cruise control, seven airbags, VSC, TC, ABS, EBD, BA, Trailer Sway Control and reverse parking camera among other safety features.

The equipment list also comprises of a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, adaptive variable suspension, crawl control, rear seat entertainment system, sunroof, rear air suspension, multi-terrain modes, powered front seats with ventilation and heating function, keyless entry and engine start, etc.