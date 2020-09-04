2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Black Pack Gets Fortuner’s Diesel Engine

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado for Europe gains a 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine from Fortuner facelift along with the optional Black Pack

Just a few days ago, we brought you the news of the updated 2021 Land Cruiser Prado for Japan as well as Australia and now Toyota has unveiled the freshened up model for the Old Continent revealing the specifications and details. The major highlight has to be the optional Black Pack and a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine debuted in the facelifted Fortuner.

The Black Pack enables exterior changes to differentiate itself from the standard model. It gets new U-shaped black alloy wheels, black fog lamp bezels, blackened front grille with vertical slats and chrome garnish, clean Onyx Black badge, black tail lamp cluster and roof rails, alongside black B- and C-pillars, mirrors and smoked headlamp cluster.

As for the performance, the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Diesel engine has been upgraded to develop a maximum power output of 204 PS at 3,000-3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,800 rpm – an increase of 27 PS and 50 Nm compared to the old version. The Land Cruiser Prado is retailed as the Land Cruiser in Europe and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

It has a top speed of 175 kmph. Despite producing more power and torque, the CO2 emission levels have reduced and the fuel economy is improved. It is claimed to be 7.0 litres per 100 km while emitting 192 grams per km courtesy of the new automatic start/stop technology. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed auto sending power to all the four wheels through a four-wheel-drive system.

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado gets the second generation Toyota Safety Sense suite as standard and it comprises of Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre Collision System with night time pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection and so on. It also gains a new multimedia system with updated software and quicker screen response.

At the centre of action, there will a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Google online search, live traffic alert, OTR updates and so on. Toyota recently launched the TRD edition of the Fortuner in India as the popular full-size SUV is expected to get a facelift in the coming months with the 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine mentioned above.