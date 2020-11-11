2021 Toyota Innova Facelift India Launch Next Week, Bookings Open

The Toyota Innova facelift will feature a few aesthetic changes over the outgoing model, but won’t get any mechanical changes

Toyota is finally launching the Innova Crysta facelift in India later this month (around 20th Nov) as we reported in our exclusive report last month. The updated model was unveiled recently in Indonesia and this new model features plenty of visual changes over the current model, to the exterior as well as the interior.

The Toyota Innova facelift features a new front grille, with silver-finished surrounds for the bottom portion, along with an updated headlamp design. The front bumper has also been redesigned, and features new turn-indicator and fog lamp housings. There’s also a faux bash plate at the front, which adds a little ruggedness to the design.

At the sides we see a set of pretty-looking diamond cut alloy wheels, which we expect will only be available on the top-spec trim. The silhouette remains completely unchanged, with all the same lines and creases as the outgoing version, including the quirky-looking, triangular D-pillar.

The rear section remains mostly unchanged, and the taillight design is the same as before. However, the blacked-out hexagonal housing for the number plate is new, and manages to grab a lot of attention. The rear bumper has also been slightly redesigned. The cabin of the MPV has been given a minor refresh as well.

The interior of the Innova Crysta facelift gets an all-black theme, along with an updated instrument cluster. The Thai-spec model gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity), keyless entry, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a reverse parking camera. We expect these premium features to be available on the India-spec model as well.

On the powertrain front, we expect a new CNG variant with petrol engine. The current model is available with two engine options – a 2.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel motor and a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder petrol mill. The former is good for 149 PS of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque, and is available with a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The oil-burner, on the other hand, can belt out 165 PS and 245 Nm. It can be bought with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The price of the outgoing Toyota Innova Crysta ranges from Rs. 15.66 lakh to Rs. 24.67 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the facelift model will be priced at 50,000 premium at least.

Some dealers across India started accepting bookings for the facelift version and company has already started dispatch to the dealers however there is no official confirmation from the company on the launch date of the upcoming Innova Facelift yet.