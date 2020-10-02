2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Spied, India Launch Expected Next Year

The Toyota Innova facelift features minor aesthetic changes, and is expected to be more technologically advanced than the current one

Toyota India has recently launched the Urban Cruiser in our market, and the brand already has new launches lined-up for the near future. The Fortuner facelift has already been spied testing in India, and is expected to go on sale in the coming months. Apart from that, we also expect the Japanese car giant to give a mid-life facelift to its most popular car in India, the Innova Crysta.

Recently, the design of the upcoming Innova facelift was leaked online via a 3D model. Now, a spy picture has surfaced online, showcasing the front fascia of the MPV more clearly. The vehicle gets a new bumper, along with new fog lamps (and housings). The headlamps are also slightly different, and feature chrome outlining. It also gets a redesigned grille, with multiple horizontal slats, and thick chrome surrounds.

On the sides, we see that the design for the alloy wheels is also different. Apart from that, however, nothing seems to have changed. According to the previous 3D model, the vehicle will have a new taillamp design, which will be slightly larger and more bulbous than the outgoing model.

The interior of the upcoming Innova Crysta facelift is a complete mystery at this point, but we don’t expect any major changes there. The cabin design will probably remain the same, but there will be new features on offer. We expect wireless charging and 360-degree parking camera to be offered. Perhaps the new model could also get an updated infotainment system with a larger touchscreen.

We don’t expect any changes to the powertrain of the vehicle. The Innova facelift will continue to draw power from either a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine or a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated petrol motor. The former is capable of generating 150 HP and 343 Nm (360 Nm on AT variants), while the latter can produce 166 HP and 245 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

The prices of the current Toyota Innova Crysta range between Rs. 15.66 lakh to Rs. 24.67 lakh. When the facelift model arrives in the Indian market, expectedly around mid-2021, the price list will see a significant hike. The Innova doesn’t have any direct competitors in India at the moment, and there isn’t any rival slated to arrive soon either.