2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Imagined In Digital Rendering

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift likely to get subtle exterior and interior to keep India’s best-selling premium MPV fresh in its existing lifecycle

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has the Innova Crysta as its best-selling model for too long and the latest generation has lived up the expectations of its predecessor despite being a more expensive model. The MPV is getting increased competition in the premium space after the launch of Mahindra Marazzo and the Kia Carnival recently.

Moreover, Ford is mulling over a premium MPV based on Mahindra Marazzo for debut in 2021 as well. The rendering posted here is from ia.dsgn and it gives you a thorough glimpse of what we can expect from the 2021 Innova Crysta Facelift if the Japanese auto major tries to incorporate a wide range of global styling cues.

Standing in coherence with the latest Corolla sold internationally, the front fascia gets a slimmer headlamp cluster with twin LED DRLs in each pod making it look like a two-tier unit while the turn signals are also crammed into it. IA Design has taken the regular Innova sold in Indonesia and made changes its design to bring up the 2021 version.

The hexagonal grille design has been snubbed in favor of a trapezoidal unit and the fog lamp section is completely modified with progressive silver elements and black inserts adding to the flare. Other updates include newly designed multi-spoke alloy wheels. Whether these changes will come into effect or not is still waited to be seen.

On the other hand, the powertrain lineup comprising of 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel and the automatic transmission available in the base GX and high-end ZX could be expanded into the 2.4-litre diesel VX grade. The 2.8-litre diesel has been discontinued in India recently.

As for the cabin, subtle design improvements could be in the pipeline alongside a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Features like wireless charging facility could be part of the package. It will continue to offer other premium features like 360-degree parking camera along with a long list of standard safety features.