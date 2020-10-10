2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Global Debut On 15 October

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift & Fortuner facelift will launch in Indonesia on 15 October, and will arrive in the Indian market in the coming weeks

The Toyota Innova facelift has generated quite a buzz online; it was recently spied being transported on a truck in Indonesia, and its 3D rendered model had also leaked on the interweb prior to that. As for the Fortuner facelift, it has already been spied in India, and will soon be launched in our market.

Toyota has recently confirmed that the updated Innova will launch in Indonesia on 15th October 2020, alongside the new Fortuner facelift. This will be the first official unveiling for the new Innova facelift, and we expect it to go on sale in other markets very soon. The Fortuner facelift has already had its global unveiling earlier, and will now finally launch in the Indonesian market.

The 2021 Innova features a few minor changes over the outgoing model, most of them cosmetic in nature. The front bumper has been redesigned, and fog lamps housings are different as well. The headlamps have been slightly redesigned, and feature bold chrome outlining. The front grille is also new, and gets multiple horizontal slats with thick silver-finished surrounds for the lower portion.

The side profile remains unchanged, but the design for the alloy wheels in new. At the rear, the vehicle gets LED taillights, and there’s a prominent roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated stop lamp on it. We expect the cabin design to stay the same as the pre-facelift model, although new upholstery options will be added to it.

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will launch in India by the end of this month, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in November. It will continue to be powered by the current engine options. These include a 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel motor and a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol mill. The former generates 148 bhp and 343 Nm, while the latter is good for 164 bhp and 245 Nm.

As for the Fortuner Facelift, it is also expected to arrive in our market around the festive season, and will sport an updated 2.8-litre diesel engine (204 PS and 500 Nm), although the 2.7-litre petrol motor (164 bhp and 245 Nm) will remain unchanged. The Fortuner also has a premium ‘Legender’ variant, which might arrive in India at a later date.