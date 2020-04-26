2021 Toyota Hilux Facelift Leaked Showing Substantial Design Updates

2021 Toyota Hilux facelift gets a redesigned front fascia and a revised 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine

Courtesy of a Dubai dealer named Milele Motors, the images of the facelifted Hilux have appeared on the internet revealing all the changes we need to know. The highly popular pickup truck is getting a facelift to address the increased competition in its segment. The Japanese manufacturer introduced the first facelift for the Hilux back in 2018 with notable updates but this time it is more substantial.

The 2021 Toyota Hilux facelift gets a bigger hexagonal front grille with dual horizontal slats finished in black colour. The busier front fascia also boasts a new bumper section with L-shaped fog lamp housing, reworked central air inlet, along with heavily updated LED tail lamps having hexagonal lighting guides. The high-spec trims will have 18-inch two-tone aluminium wheels.

Depending on the trim levels, Toyota will offer metallic grey or chrome grille surrounds while the redesigned headlamps are more appealing than what can be found in the outgoing model with bi-LED projectors replacing the existing LED low beam and halogen high beam units. In the lower trims, the facelifted Hilux will continue to use halogen units for projection but the indicators will be LED.

The exterior changes will help in the Hilux standing toe-to-toe with the latest generation Isuzu D-Max V-cross which India has not got yet. New colour options such as Emotional Red II, Oxide Bronze Metallic and Dark Blue Mica will also be part of the package. With no interior images available, the 2021 Toyota Hilux facelift will reportedly gain minor updates.

They include new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the markets that do not have these features. As for the performance, the updated Hilux will be powered by a revised 2.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine with higher power and torque outputs. The updates will also address the particulate filter clogging issues seen in some markets.

The updates in the diesel engine could be carried forward on to the next generation Land Cruiser, Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado reportedly. Safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection and other technologies could be expanded to more markets through the facelift.