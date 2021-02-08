2021 Toyota Hilux AT35 Unveiled With Major Off-Road Upgrades

Arctic Trucks has officially unveiled the Toyota Hilux AT35 pickup truck, with plenty of off-road upgrades over the regular Hilux

Toyota first introduced the Hilux pickup back in 1968, and the vehicle has been in production ever since. In 2015, the current (eighth) generation model was introduced, and last year, the Japanese car giant gave it a facelift. Now, Iceland-based Arctic Trucks has unveiled an off-road-spec version of new Hilux for the European market.

Arctic Trucks was founded in 1990 as an extension of Toyota Iceland. The company specialised in offering off-road mods for vehicles, to make it easier to tackle the snowy terrains of the country. The company quickly grew, and in 2005, it separated from Toyota Iceland and began working with other brands as well. Arctic Trucks currently has operations in Europe, UK, Russia, and even UAE. The company was also responsible for the Toyota Hilux used in the 2007 Top Gear Arctic Special.

The 2021 Toyota Hilux AT35 is based on the 2.8L diesel, double-cab version of ‘Invincible X’ trim-level of the regular Hilux. To make it more off-road worthy, several changes have been made to the pickup truck. The ground clearance has been raised by 65mm, the approach angle has been improved by 9 degrees, and the departure angle has been increased by 3 degrees.

The vehicle also gets new 17-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tyres (BFGoodrich KO2). The frame and wheel arches of the truck have been modified, along with the bodywork. The suspension system has been upgraded as well, with custom springs and dampers, along with new anti-roll bars. Compared to the stock vehicle, the Hilux AT35 gets additional suspension travel of 40mm at the front and 20mm at the rear.

The differentials on the front and rear axles have also been modified, to improve the torque delivery. Optional extras include extended side-steps, and a flare package for the front and rear wings. Arctic Trucks is also offering anniversary decals, to commemorate the 30 years since the company’s founding.

Toyota Hilux AT35 is powered by a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which is capable of generating a peak power of 201 HP and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. The AT35 conversion costs £18,780 in the UK (around Rs. 18.77 lakh), in addition to the value of the donor truck.