2021 Toyota Highlander Makes European Debut, Launch Next Year

2021 Highlander will join the likes of C-HR, RAV4 and the Yaris Cross in the list of Toyota’s SUV offerings in Europe

The fourth-gen version of the Toyota Highlander was first showcased at last year’s New York International Auto Show, and now the Japanese carmaker has officially confirmed that the seven-seat SUV will hit the European markets starting from early 2021.

The three-row SUV joins C-HR, RAV4 and the recently introduced Yaris Cross in the list of Toyota’s high-riding models for Europe. The car is built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform, and looks identical to the version which will be sold in the North American market. However, unlike the North American version, the Euro-spec Highlander will only be offered with a hybrid powertrain.

In terms of size, the 2021 Toyota Highlander measures 4,950 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, stands 1,730 mm tall, and has a wheelbase spanning 2,850 mm. The SUV gets a 658-litre boot space with all the three rows erected up, while it can go all the way up to 1,909 litres with the second- and third-row of seats folded down.

Powering the full-size SUV will be a 2.5L Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol motor producing 244 PS power, mated to an electronically controlled CVT gearbox which is supported by front and rear electric motors providing the SUV with an all-wheel drive configuration. The Highlander is equipped with a nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery pack which is placed under the middle-row seats.

The equipment on offer includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a heads-up display wireless phone charging, seat ventilation, a digital rear-view mirror, as well as four different drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport and Trail.

On the safety front, the Japanese carmaker will be offering the Toyota Safety Sense suite with the Highlander, which includes a range of safety tech including Pre-Collision System with active steer assist to avoid collision, pedestrian and bicycle detection, Full Range Adaptive Cruise Control with Road Sign Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beam as well.

Toyota will likely reveal the prices of the 2021 Highlander closer to its launch date, but we expect it to carry a price tag of around £36,000 (INR 33.53 lakh).