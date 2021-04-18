2021 Toyota Fortuner Looks Dapper With 22-Inch Aftermarket Rims

Check out this Toyota Fortuner, modified by Ludhiana-based KB Tyres, which wears a set of 22-inch Victor alloy wheels

Toyota Fortuner is the most popular large SUV in India, and earlier this year, it received a mid-life facelift in our market. Compared to the previous model, the new Fortuner features updated styling, more features, a more powerful diesel engine, and a new top-spec variant named ‘Fortuner Legender’ (which features slightly different styling and even more features).

Due to its popularity, it is easy to come across modified examples of the Fortuner every now and then. Here, we have another one, which features a rather simple customisation – large 22-inch Victor alloy wheels with low profile tyres. The mod job has been performed by KB Tyres, an auto shop based in Ludhiana, Punjab.

These aftermarket wheels have a multi-spoke design with a machine cut finish, which looks extremely cool. This particular mod is quite subtle, but it helps improve the aesthetics of the vehicle. Of course, larger wheels with low profile rubber are bad for ride quality, but the Fortuner’s stock suspension is more than up for such a challenge.

In the Indian market, Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol powerplant, which develops a peak power of 166 PS and a maximum torque of 245 Nm. There are two transmission options on offer here – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The second engine option is a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel unit, which belts out 204 PS and 500 Nm. This motor can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. As standard, the SUV is available in a front-wheel-drive format, while the diesel version gets the option for a 4WD system as well.

Toyota Fortuner Legender is solely available with the 2.8L diesel engine in India, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and RWD system. As for the price, the Fortuner range currently starts at Rs. 30.34 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). Its competitors in our market include Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.