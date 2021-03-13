2021 Toyota Fortuner Gets A Limited Edition Styling Package – Video

Toyota Motor Thailand is offering ‘Pride Package II’ for the Fortuner SUV, only available till 31st March 2021

Toyota has introduced a new limited edition package for the Fortuner in the Thai market, named ‘Pride Package II’. This accessories pack is only available on the purchase of a new Fortuner between 24th February 2021 and 31st March 2021, and it is only being offered on the standard model (not the Legender variants).

The Pride Package II includes blacked-out bash plates for the front and rear bumpers, black surrounds for the front grille, black caps for the ORVMs, black side steps, black roof, and a black ‘FORTUNER’ badge on the bonnet. The total cost of this package is around 46,500 Thai baht (around INR 1.1 lakh).

In the Thai market, Toyota Fortuner is available with two diesel engine options. The first one is a 2.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 motor, which generates a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. The second one is a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 mill, which belts out 204 PS and 500 Nm. Both the engines are offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, and are available in RWD and AWD formats.

The vehicle offers paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, along with a regular sequential gear shifter. As for the equipment, the SUV gets all-LED exterior lights, automatic headlamps, electrically-adjustable & auto-folding ORVMs (with integrated turn indicators), all power windows, electrically-adjustable front-row seats, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, smart key, cooled glove box, and ambient cabin lighting.

Apart from that, the vehicle also gets a multifunction steering wheel (with tilt and telescopic adjustment), rear parking camera, seven airbags, driving modes (Eco & Power on 2.4L engine/Eco, Normal & Sport on 2.8L engine), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), and T-Connect telematics system.

The price of the Toyota Fortuner in Thailand ranges from 1.35 million Baht to 1.83 million Baht (~ INR 31.94 lakh to INR 44.37 lakh). The standard Fortuner is only available with the 2.4L diesel engine, while the Fortuner Legender is available with both the 2.4L diesel and 2.8L diesel powerplant options. Unlike the India-spec model, there is no petrol engine on offer on the Thailand-spec Fortuner.