2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift’s Front, Rear Design Rendered

Toyota Fortuner facelift is expected to be launched early next year in India with exterior and interior revisions

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has the Fortuner as one of its popular models in the Indian market. The full-sized SUV competes against Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X and others and it has been leading its segment in sales for several years. The Fortuner and Innova Crysta are the two models helping in garnering consistent volumes for the brand for long now.

The Japanese manufacturer is preparing a facelift for the Fortuner and it has already been spied testing. Based on the spy shots caught on camera, the updated Fortuner has been rendered revealing the possible changes in the upcoming SUV. In India, Toyota introduced the existing Fortuner in November 2016 following its global debut a year earlier.

The mid-cycle update is to extend the lifespan of the second generation model that is based on the IMV architecture. Expect the new Toyota Fortuner to make its global debut sometime later this year and since India is one of its main markets, its local launch will likely happen in early 2021. The facelift gets a host of design as well as interior revisions with the addition of new features.

The styling has noticeably become sharper with sleeker headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, slimmer front grille section, redesigned front bumper with a new set of fog lamps, brand new twin-spoke alloy wheels, pillars done up in black colour bringing a dual-tone appearance, raked windshield and sporty bodily creases.

At the rear, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner features more prominent horizontal LED tail lamps and an aggressive bumper with updated tailgate structure, tailgate mounted black spoiler and shark fin antenna. The interior will also get its share of changes courtesy of an updated touchscreen infotainment system, subtle premium revisions and so on.

The BSVI compliant Toyota Fortuner was introduced only recently and thus the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines will continue to be employed. Before that, India will receive a special edition Fortuner, which will arrive in the coming months. Later in the year, Toyota is also expected to launch the rebadged Vitara Brezza.