2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Mahindra Alturas G4 – Specs Comparison

The Toyota Fortuner is the best-selling seven-seat premium SUV in the Indian market, while the Mahindra Alturas G4 barely manages to make ends meet

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently introduced a mid-life facelift for the Fortuner SUV, and with the update, the Japanese automaker further aims to increase the seven seat premium SUV’s popularity in the country. We recently pitted the updated Fortuner against its fiercest rivals in the country, i.e. the Ford Endeavour and the new MG Gloster.

However, the Toyota Fortuner will face some form of competition from another offering – the Mahindra Alturas G4. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and the Alturas G4, take a look –

Dimensions

The Toyota Fortuner facelift measures 4795 mm in length, 1855 mm in width, stands 1835 mm tall and has a 2745 mm long wheelbase. On the contrary, the Mahindra Alturas G4 has a length of 4850 mm, a width of 1960 mm, a height of 1845 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2865 mm in length.

Car Toyota Fortuner facelift Mahindra Alturas G4 Length 4795 mm 4850 mm Width 1855 mm 1960 mm Height 1835 mm 1845 mm Wheelbase 2745 mm 2865 mm

This means that the Mahindra Alturas G4 is superior to the Toyota Fortuner facelift as far as size is concerned. The former is 55 mm longer, 105 mm wider, 10 mm taller and has a 120 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Toyota SUV.

Powertrains

Powering the Toyota Fortuner facelift are the same 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engines as before, however, the former is now being offered in a different state of tune. The 2.8-litre oil burner now puts out 204 PS of maximum power along with 500 Nm of peak torque when had with the 6-speed AT gearbox, and the same 420 Nm as before when coupled with the 6-speed manual transmission.

The 2.7-litre petrol engine belts out 166 PS power and 245 Nm torque. This engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or an optional 6-speed AT, however, it misses out on the 4WD setup that is optional with the Fortuner diesel.

Car Toyota Fortuner facelift Mahindra Alturas G4 Engine 2.8-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel Power 204 PS 180 PS Torque 420 Nm (MT)

500 Nm (AT) 420 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 7-speed AT

The Mahindra Alturas G4 on the other hand, draws power from a sole 2157 cc oil burner that makes 180 PS power and 420 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed AT, which has been sourced from Mercedes-Benz. Both the SUVs get an optional 4WD configuration, with a low-range gearbox.

Features

The features on offer with the Toyota Fortuner facelift include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected-car tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, a TFT MID with navigation turn display, three driving modes, 8-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker JBL audio system and cruise control. Furthermore, the Legender variant adds ambient lighting, wireless charging, kick-to-open tailgate and an electronic IRVM etc.

On the other hand, Mahindra has equipped the Alturas G4 with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, dual-zone auto climate control, a powered tailgate, front ventilated seats, quilted nappa leather interiors, heated wing mirrors, 3D around view camera and an electric sunroof.

Safety

On the safety front, the new Fortuner facelift gets ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control, Traction Control System, 7 airbags, Emergency Brake Signal and the 4WD setup now also features electronic differential locking. It also gets a reverse parking camera as well as front and rear parking sensors.

In contrast, the Alturas G4 comes equipped with ABS with EBD, 9 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Active Rollover Protection, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist System, Emergency Stop Signal, Traction Control System and ISOFIX child seat mounts are also available.

Price

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is currently available in two variants, priced at Rs 28.72 lakh and Rs 31.72 lakh respectively. On the other hand, Toyota has priced the Fortuner facelift from Rs 29.98 lakh onwards, going all the way up to Rs 37.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Legender variant.

Comparison Verdict

If the top-end variants of both are being considered, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is much more affordable than the Toyota Fortuner facelift. On the feature front, both the SUVs are similarly packed, however, the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine is now much more powerful and torquier than the Alturas G4. In addition, the Toyota SUV gets a petrol powertrain, as well as manual transmission options, which the Alturas G4 misses out on.