2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Legender In India – Key Differences

Alongside the 2021 Toyota Fortuner (facelift model), a new variant has been introduced, called Fortuner Legender

Last year, in June 2020, Toyota officially unveiled the Fortuner facelift in Thailand. The vehicle was accompanied by a new variant in the Thai market, called Fortuner Legender. Now, the Japanese carmaker has launched the Fortuner facelift and Legender in India, priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). With the facelift version, Toyota is expected to maintain the top-selling position in its segment.

There are a few major differences between the standard Fortuner and the Fortuner Legender, ranging from mechanical differences to aesthetic ones, which we shall explain in detail here.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Legender – Exterior

The biggest differentiating factor between the two SUVs is the front fascia; the regular Fortuner sports a large front grille, with chrome side-lines, while Legender variant gets a split front grille and piano black outlining. The front bumper, bash plate, and even the foglamp housings are different. Both models get LED headlamps, but the design is different on each.

The Legender comes standard with multi-layer machine-cut alloy wheels, while the standard model gets either chrome wheels or dual-tone machine-cut rims. Also, the Legender is only available in a single dual-tone colour – pearl white with black roof – while the standard variant gets eight monotone options – Sparkling Black, Phantom Brown, Super White, Attitude Black, Avant-Garde Bronze, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, and White Pearl.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Legender – Interior

The regular Fortuner gets two interior colour choices – Black and Chamois – while the Fortuner Legender offers a single option, a dual-tone Black and Maroon scheme. The latter also gets rear USB charging port and wireless smartphone charging, ambient cabin lighting, and gesture-operated electronic tailgate.

However, the higher trims of the standard Fortuner come with a premium 11-speaker audio system, while all other variants (including Legender) get a 6-speaker system.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Legender – Specifications

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol motor and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former is generates 166 PS and 245 Nm, while the latter is good for 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT). The petrol variants are offered with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, while the diesel can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The Legender variant is only available as a diesel-automatic with RWD, whereas the regular model gets a 4WD option on the diesel variants. The 4WD variants also get drive-selector – with 2H, 4H, and 4L modes – along with downhill assist control.