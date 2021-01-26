2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Ford Endeavour – Specs Comparison

The Toyota Fortuner might still be the best-selling premium 7-seat SUV in India, but the Ford Endeavour seems to have caught up in recent months

The seven-seat premium SUV segment has been dominated by the Toyota Fortuner for as long as we can remember, and the only car that has managed to keep up with the Toyota SUV in the Indian market all these years is the Ford Endeavour. Toyota recently introduced a mid-life refresh for the Fortuner in India, which further spices up the rivalry between the two full-size SUVs.

While each of the two SUVs has its own cult following, which one of the two offers more value for money? Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the 2021 Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour for you to find that out yourself –

Dimensions

The Toyota Fortuner facelift has a length of 4795 mm, a width of 1855 mm, a height of 1835 mm and gets a 2745 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the Ford Endeavour measures 4903 mm in length, 1869 mm in width, stands 1837 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2850 mm in length.

Car Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Length 4795 mm 4903 mm Width 1855 mm 1869 mm Height 1835 mm 1837 mm Wheelbase 2745 mm 2850 mm

This means that the Ford Endeavour is clearly superior to the Toyota Fortuner in terms of size. The former is 108 mm longer, 14 mm wider, 2 mm taller and has a 105 mm longer wheelbase than the Toyota SUV.

Powertrains

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is offered with 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol powertrains. The oil burner puts out 204 PS of maximum power along with 420 Nm of peak torque (500 Nm with AT) when had with a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol engine on the other hand, is rated at 166 PS/245 Nm.

Both the engines can be had with either a manual gearbox (5-speed MT for petrol and 6-speed MT for diesel), or an optional 6-speed AT, however, the petrol powertrain misses out on the 4WD setup that is optional with the Fortuner diesel.

Car Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Engine 2.8-litre diesel/

2.7-litre petrol 2.0-litre diesel Power 204 PS/

166 PS 170 PS Torque 420 Nm (MT), 500 Nm (AT)/

245 Nm 420 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 10-speed AT

On the other hand, the Ford Endeavour can only be had with 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 PS power and 420 Nm torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. An optional four-wheel drive configuration is offered on the range-topping Titanium Plus variant.

Features

The features on offer with the 2021 Fortuner include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected-car tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, a TFT MID with navigation turn display, three driving modes and cruise control. The Legender variant also gets ambient lighting, wireless charging and kick-to-open tailgate, electronic IRVM etc.

The Ford Endeavour on the other hand, comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, premium leather seat upholstery, ambient lighting, handsfree power lift gate with anti-pinch sensor, dual-zone auto climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, semi auto parallel park assist and so on.

Safety

The 2021 Fortuner’s safety suite consists of ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control, Traction Control System, 7 airbags, reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, Emergency Brake Signal and the 4WD setup also features electronic differential locking.

On the safety front, the Ford Endeavour gets dual front, side, curtain and driver knee airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control with Rollover Stability and Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter etc.

Price

Toyota has priced the 2021 Fortuner from Rs 29.98 lakh onwards for the base petrol-manual variant, while the top-end diesel 4×4 automatic variant will set you back by Rs 37.43 lakh. It should be noted that the Legender trim is currently priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

The Ford Endeavour is offered in three variants only, namely Titanium 4×2, Titanium Plus 4×2 and Titanium Plus 4×4, priced at Rs 29.99 lakh, Rs 33.10 lakh and Rs 35.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

Comparison Verdict

The Fortuner has reigned the seven-seat premium SUV segment for years, and the facelift is touted to bring in more success to the nameplate, thanks to the additional features, the updated design as well as an uprated diesel powertrain.

While the Ford Endeavour still has a slight edge over the 2021 Fortuner in terms of features on offer, the Toyota SUV gets a bigger diesel engine with more power and more torque, as well as the option of a manual gearbox. In addition, there is also an optional petrol powertrain. That being said, both the SUVs go neck and neck against each other as far as price is concerned.