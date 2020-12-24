2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Variants, Colours & Feature Details Leaked

The Toyota Fortuner facelift is scheduled to launch in India on 6th January 2020, with a price hike of around Rs. 1 lakh over the outgoing model

Toyota Fortuner was introduced in the Indian market back in 2009, and in 2015, it underwent a generation change. In a few international markets, like Thailand, the SUV was given a facelift a few months back. We expected this updated version to make it to India as well, and now, we have a date for the Fortuner facelift’s launch – 6th January 2020.

Even though the Fortuner is still the leader of its segment in terms of sales, the competition is quite strict these days, from rivals like the Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster. The facelift version will help keep the SUV fresh in the eyes of buyers. As per the leaked sales training module, the upcoming Fortuner facelift will have two variants – Fortuner and Fortuner Legender – just like the international-spec version.

Both the models have been spied in India individually previously, confirming their arrival. The standard Fortuner will feature slightly updated styling over the outgoing model, while the Legender variant will sport major visual differences. There will be a total of three variants available – Fortuner 2WD, Fortuner Legender 2WD, and Fortuner Sigma 4 (4WD).

There will be three interior colour schemes on offer here. The standard Fortuner will have the Black or Chamois, while the Legender variant will offer a dual-tone Black and Maroon theme. The Legender will have a lot of equipment too, like a larger 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charging, and a 360-degree reverse camera as standard.

Exterior colour options include eight monotone colours – Super White, Pearl White, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Phantom Brown, Bronze, and Sparkling Black – and one dual-tone colour reserved exclusively for the Legender variant – Pearl White with Matte Black.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will be available with two engine options. The first one will be a 2.7-litre petrol engine, the same as the outgoing model. This motor can develop 164 HP and 245 Nm, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The second one is a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, which can generate 204 HP and 500 Nm (up from 177 HP and 450 Nm of the current version). This is available with a 6-speed manual of a 6- speed automatic gearbox. The price of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will we see a hike of between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 1 lakh, over the current model’s price range of Rs. 28.7 lakh to Rs. 34.5 lakh (ex-showroom).