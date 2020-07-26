2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spotted Again In India

2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift features a whole host of visual changes and interior updates and it gets a more powerful 204 PS 2.8-litre diesel engine

We showed you first exclusive pictures of the updated Fortuner spied testing on Indian roads and now we have access to more of them. The full-sized SUV has a dedicated fan following and is one of the highly recognised nameplate for Toyota in India and we do expect the facelifted version to reach domestic showrooms later this year.

During this festive season (around September), the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will likely go on sale. The Fortuner is currently in its second generation as the latest version debuted back in 2015. In late 2016, the Japanese auto giant introduced existing Fortuner and it continued the success story of its predecessor over the last nearly four years.

Besides the exterior updates, we do expect Toyota to add new colour schemes into the mix as well. On the outside, the Fortuner facelift gets a number of visual changes including redesigned LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new chrome garnished front grille with wave like patterns, newly designed fog lamp housing and front bumper with horizontal LED turn indicators in the lower section.

Other highlights include garnished window line, new 18-inch alloy wheels, black wheel arch cladding, new side steps, reworked LED tail lamps, skid plate up front and rear, black finished pillars and wing mirrors and an updated rear bumper. The Fortuner facelift debuted earlier this year in Thailand and is sold there in Standard and Legender trims.

However, India may not get the more expensive Legender variant. The updated interior boasts many new features such as a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new Optitron meter with a 4.2-inch MID, wireless charging facility, ambient lighting, around view camera, auto climate control system, etc.

As for the powertrain, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets the more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine compared to the existing motor and it develops 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. The 2.7-litre petrol continues to put out 166 PS and 245 Nm with manual and automatic transmission options.