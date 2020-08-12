2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied On Video Ahead Of India Launch

2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift gets a slew of cosmetic changes and an updated interior; diesel engine produces more power and torque

Just a few days ago, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the TRD limited edition of the Fortuner, which was claimed to be specifically developed for India with interior and exterior updates, having a starting price of Rs. 34.98 lakh (ex-showroom). We showed you the first set of spy pictures of the facelifted Fortuner that has been around in the international markets for a few months now.

We do expect the updated Fortuner to enter the Indian market towards the closing stages of this year or in early 2021. The popular full-sized SUV received evolutionary exterior and interior revisions in Thailand in June 2020 and its reach will be expanded to other Asian markets including India. In the Thai market, the Fortuner is offered in standard and Legender variants.

The possibilities of the Legender making its way to India are slim and there is no official confirmation out yet. In this video, the test mule carrying emission testing kit is of the standard variant. Wearing no camo, the design updates can be clearly seen as the front fascia is treated with modern styling elements to further extend the lifespan of the existing model.



On the outside, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift comes with LED projector headlamps, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights thick strip of chrome, redesigned front grille, thoroughly revised fog lamp housing and front bumper with horizontal LED turn signals, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome garnished window line, chrome door handles, black pillars and new side steps.

Round the back, you could also see restyled LED tail lamps, rear skid plate, FORTUNER lettering on the tailgate and updated bumper. The cabin gets a host of changes and new equipment including a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new Optitron meter with a 4.2-inch MID, around view camera, auto climate control, wireless charger, etc.

As for the powertrain, the 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine has been uprated to develop 204 PS and 500 Nm while the 2.7-litre petrol unit will continue in its duties with 166 PS and 245 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer.