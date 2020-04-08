2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Toyota has been working on introducing a mid-life facelift for the Fortuner SUV by mid-2020, while we expect it to be brought to the Indian market by the end of this year

Toyota is all set to introduce a mid-life facelift for the current-gen Fortuner in the global markets by mid-2020, and spy shots of the said car have already been doing the rounds of the internet. As compared to the pre-facelift model, the 2020 Fortuner will feature a few cosmetic changes which will put it in line with other Toyota SUVs in terms of design, including the Raize and the RAV4.

At the front, the Fortuner facelift gets a completely redesigned bumper with a slimmer grille. The chrome inserts in the current-gen model’s grille have been replaced with black accents, while the headlamps have been slightly altered as well, and feature new LED inserts. The bumper also sports a gloss black skid plate, which makes the SUV look sporty.

In the Indian market however, Toyota is currently planning to launch a limited-edition version of the Fortuner. The said model is expected to get a few cosmetic changes both inside and outside, as well as new features including a 360-degree camera and auto-folding wing mirrors.

For now, the facelifted Fortuner is not in the pipeline for the Indian market. However, we expect Toyota to introduce the car in the country by the end of this year. The Fortuner facelift will likely retain the current BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre powertrains. The petrol powertrain makes 166 PS of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, or an optional 6-speed AT.

The diesel motor on the other hand, belts out 177 PS of power, along with 420 Nm torque when coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while it generates 450 Nm when had with a 6-speed AT. The petrol variants can only be had with a 2WD configuration, while the diesel trims get an optional 4WD setup.

If launched later this year, the Fortuner facelift will continue to rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X, Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace in the Indian market.