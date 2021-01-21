2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift 20 Changes Explained In Video

2021 Toyota Fortuner gets a host of design changes and interior updates along with a more powerful diesel engine

Earlier this month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the facelifted version of the Fortuner as it expands the lifecycle of the existing generation that has been in the business for well over four years. The Japanese auto major took this opportunity to launch the Legender variant in a single full-loaded 4×2 trim with exterior differences and addition of new features for a price tag of Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently, the full-sized SUV segment leader is offered in multiple trim levels, priced between Rs. 29.98 lakh and Rs. 37.58 lakh for the range-topping Legender AT (ex-showroom prices). Compared to the previous model, the prices have been increased by over Rs. 3 lakh. The deliveries of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner have commenced and here we have explained 20 of its significant changes in detail in the video below.

Sold in Standard and Legender guises, the updated Toyota Fortuner gets a restyled front fascia comprising of sleeker headlights, new grille section, sportier front bumper and fog lamp housing, wider central air intake, new rear combination lamps and alloy wheels. The Legender gets a different front fascia with a more appealing styling direction to elevate itself from the regular model.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner in its Standard trim boasts of features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and other connective tech, JBL audio system, front clearance sonar, black leather seat upholstery, dedicated Sports Mode, powered steering with VFC, limited slip differential along with lockable differential, seat ventilation, etc.

The cabin gets a number of updates to bring a refreshed vibe into the mix with a new theme and use of more premium quality materials. Under the bonnet, a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol do the propelling duties. As standard, a five-speed manual in petrol and a six-speed manual in diesel are available.

The former produces a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque – 420 Nm in the manual trim, as against 177 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm in MT) in the old model. The petrol motor kicks out 166 PS and 245 Nm. The oil-burner comes with idle start/stop technology to improve fuel economy while a six-speed automatic transmission is provided as an option in it.