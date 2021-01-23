2021 Toyota Fortuner Drive Review – 0-100, Moose Test, Braking Test Video

2021 Toyota Fortuner went on sale just a few weeks ago and it gets an assortment of exterior and interior changes along with a more powerful diesel engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Fortuner full-sized SUV as one of its top-selling models in the Indian market and its latest generation has gained the first substantial mid-life update courtesy of the facelift launched a few weeks ago. With it, Toyota has made available the Legender variant in a fully-loaded automatic trim as well as the range-topping model.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is priced between Rs. 29.98 lakh and Rs. 37.58 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) and compared to the previous model a number of cosmetic and interior changes have been made. Resultantly, the prices have gone up by around Rs. 3 lakh but do the updates justify the price increase? If you are in the market looking for a full-sized SUV and Toyota Fortuner is your preferred choice, you should watch out review video given below!

It has covered everything you need to know about the facelifted Fortuner as in our comprehensive review, we have conducted the zero to 100 kmph acceleration test, moose test and braking test to give you a complete take of what the new seven-seater is all about. So without further ado, check out the link below and hover over to the first part as well:

The updated Toyota Fortuner gets a host of design updates mainly concentrated on the front fascia with a redesigned grille section, sharper headlamps, more aggressive fog lamp assembly, wider central air intake, newly designed alloy wheels, and an updated tail section amongst other changes. While the overall silhouette remains, the design revisions have brought in a refreshed vibe.

Understanding the needs of the modern day customers, the Japanese auto major added a slew of new features pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety and assistive technologies with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel and a lot more.

As for the performance, the same 2.7-litre petrol engine producing 166 PS and 245 Nm and the 2.8-litre diesel have been carried over. But, the latter is uprated to produce a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm.