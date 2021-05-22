2021 Toyota Fortuner – 5 Things We Love About It (And 5 We Don’t)

Here, we list the top 5 reasons why you should buy a new Toyota Fortuner/Fortuner Legender and 5 reasons why you shouldn’t

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner (facelift model) was launched in the Indian market in January of this year, with updated styling, features, and a more powerful diesel. Along with that, a new variant was introduced, named ‘Legender’, which gets more features and different exterior styling and sits at the top of the range.

If you’re planning to buy a new Toyota Fortuner/Fortuner Legender, there are plenty of reasons why that is a good decision and a few reasons why it isn’t. Here, we list the top five pros and cons of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner.

Good: Powerful 2.8L diesel engine

The Toyota Fortuner is available with a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor, which generates a peak power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm (420 Nm with MT). This powerplant is not only powerful but quite economical as well, returning ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 14.22 kmpl. The other engine option is a 2.7-litre petrol motor (166 PS and 245 Nm), which is less powerful and less frugal than the diesel one.

Bad: 4WD only available on regular Fortuner diesel

The Fortuner only offers a 4×4 drivetrain as an option on the diesel version, that too only on the regular Fortuner. The petrol models don’t get it, and neither does the ‘Legender’ variant. The lack of a 4WD option on the petrol variants is understandable, as the engine is thirsty enough in 2WD configuration. However, the Legender being the top-spec variant should’ve had it, at least as an option.

Good: Automatic transmission available

As standard, the petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, if you’re looking for convenience, the Fortuner is also available with 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option on both engines. The Fortuner Legender, however, comes standard with a 6-speed automatic with the 2.8L diesel motor.

Bad: Ride and handling not the best

The Fortuner is a heavy body-on-frame SUV, and thus, the ride and handling balance isn’t the best. At slow city speeds, the suspension setup feels a little stiff and the steering feels heavy. At highway speeds, the ride smoothens out, but there is a fair amount of body roll. However, the off-road capabilities of the SUV are extremely impressive, especially on the 4×4 variant.

Good: Great road presence

Due to its sheer size, the Toyota Fortuner has a dominating presence on the road. If you want more attention, then the Fortuner Legender would suit you even better, thanks to its sharper and more-stylish front fascia.

Bad: JBL sound system not available on Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender comes with plenty of features as standard that are not offered on the standard Fortuner, like a rear USB port, gesture-controlled tailgate, ambient cabin lighting, etc., but it gets a 6-speaker audio system, which doesn’t suit an almost-40-lakh-rupee car. The diesel 4×4 variant of the standard Fortuner, on the other hand, gets an 11-speaker JBL audio system (including a subwoofer and amplifier), which is vastly superior.

Good: Gets a lot of features and equipment

Other features on offer on the Toyota Fortuner include smart keyless entry, push-button start/stop, puddle lamps, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel (with tilt and telescopic adjustment), automatic climate control (with rear AC vents,) cooled glovebox, power-adjustable front seats, all power windows, park assist, connected car tech, etc.

Bad: Still doesn’t get a sunroof

A lot of buyers are still disappointed by the lack of a sunroof on the Fortuner. Even affordable sub-4-metre SUVs are offering one these days, and a few mid-size SUVs, like Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier, have large panoramic sunroofs on offer.

Good: Legendary reliability and high resale value

Toyota vehicles are known for their reliability, and the Fortuner certainly lives up to that reputation. You can easily find a few examples of it with over 1 lakh km on the odometer, with engines still running as smooth as ever. As such, the resale value of the Fortuner is quite high, and if you plan on selling your new vehicle after a few years, this is certainly the one you want.

Bad: Not-so-spacious third row

The first- and second-row seats offer plenty of space and comfort, as expected from a vehicle of this size. However, the third-row seats aren’t too comfortable for adults, especially for long journeys. For short rides, it works decently well, but still, the last row seats are best suited to children.