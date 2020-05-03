2021 Toyota Corolla Gets More Aggressive Styling In China

As per a new set of spy photographs, a new version of the Toyota Corolla that looks more aggressive than the regular version is being prepared for the Chinese car market

If the latest set of spy images are anything to go by, China could be seen get its own version of the latest Toyota Corolla with a sharper front-end. The said pictures, which surfaced internet recently, show a new iteration of the popular compact with a more aggressive fascia than that of the current model, which, by the way, is a reflection of that of the North American XSE version.

It’s not sure if the spied Toyota Corolla would be sold as a new variant or as a replacement for the current model but we’re sure things would become clearer very soon. These pictures, which come from the good folks at Autohome, allow us to have a good look at the front and the rear facets of the upcoming sedan and one thing that’s pretty much a given is that it would have a lot more street cred than the current model.

As seen in these images, the front fascia will feature the same sharp headlamps as the international-spec Toyota Corolla but the graphics of the headlights have been modified a bit and now carry a new set of LED DRLs. Also, the Toyota insignia has moved a bit from between the headlamps to the bonnet.

Also, the upper grille now looks a lot sleeker with the clean look without the logo. The revised grill features a black mesh design and gloss black surround. The bumper is now edgier than before and features black air intakes. Also, the front-end has even got a chin spoiler.

In spite of all the cosmetic revisions on the front and rear facets, the specifications will likely remain pretty much the same as what we see on the current model. Also, the sedan will continue to be underpinned by the company’s much publicized TNGA platform.

Engine options will include a 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that will churn out a maximum power of 116 hp, and a hybrid powertrain that comprises a 1.8-liter Atkinson cycle naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor.