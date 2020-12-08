2021 Toyota C-HR GR Sport Launched In Australia; India Next?

2021 Toyota C-HR GR Sport gets a host of exterior and interior enhancements while mechanical improvements have also been made

Toyota Gazoo e-Racing (TGR) announced GR Supra Gran Turismo Cup 2020 contest a few months ago in India. Driving the Toyota GR Supra in the Gran Turismo Sport simulator on PS4 using an online account definitely targeted at luring in the young audience towards the brand. It is to establish the GR division in the sub-continent, which is relatively new to Toyota, compared to TRD.

The company will also implement the GR experience across the dealerships in a dedicated space via gaming and other engaging activities. The latest generation GR Supra may as well be launched in India in the near future. Toyota has recently introduced the first-ever GR Sport version of the C-HR crossover in Australia and is priced from AU$37,665 (Rs. 20.69 lakh approximately).

This got us thinking whether it would be considered for India or not as the C-HR has already been spotted testing a number of times on Indian soil. The GR Sport asks for a higher premium compared to the standard C-HR and thus its price may go up to Rs. 24-28 lakh and it could be considered too expensive in India.

Compared to the regular model, the 2021 Toyota C-HR GR Sport gets a number of enhancements inside and out while mechanical improvements have also been made. Taking inspiration from the Gazoo Racing line of Toyota models, it features a host of exterior additions.

The 2021 Toyota C-HR GR Sport comes with redesigned fog lamps that are also repositioned, sportier lower grille section, new front bumper with an aero lip and a prominent horizontal bar up front. Other highlights are the presence of a set of 19-inch alloy wheels riding on 225/45 tyres, LED lighting, white brake calipers with GR logo, GR emblems on the front grille, tailgate, piano black door garnish and so on.

On the inside, it gets blackened leather seats, piano black accents, GR push button, sporty front seats, silver trim, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control system, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, electric parking brake, keyless entry, 4.2-inch MID, six-speaker audio, etc.

As for safety, the customers gain reverse parking camera, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system with cyclist detection, emergency steering, road sign recognition, and blind-spot monitoring among others. Under the hood, the 1.8-litre naturally-aspirated hybrid petrol unit is employed producing 128 horsepower. Based on the GXL trim of the C-HR, it is retailed in five colour schemes.

The Japanese manufacturer has revised the suspension by lowering it down by 15 mm while there is a new centre brace for improved rigidity and allow for better steering response. It also gets updated shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bars.