2021 Tesla Model S Debuts With 837 Km Range, 0-100 In Just 2 Seconds

For 2021, Tesla Model S now gets a completely redesigned interior and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2 seconds

American EV manufacturer Tesla has announced a major update for the Model S sedan, alongside its Q4 earnings report for 2020. The 2021 Tesla Model S is expected to begin production in the coming weeks. The updated car will feature a few minor changes to the exterior, and a heavily redesigned interior.

The exterior restyling consists of a new front bumper, blacked-out door handles, new alloy wheels, and revised rear diffuser. The car continues to offer a glass roof as well. Although the changes are rather subtle, the overall design looks slightly sportier than before. The interior, on the other hand, is completely new; the highlight of the car’s cabin is the new steering wheel and updated infotainment system.

The official images for the 2021 Tesla Model S show a new rectangular-shaped, aircraft-style steering wheel. The tablet-style touchscreen is gone, and the infotainment system now gets a 17-inch touchscreen with enough processing power to run latest video games (even Witcher 3, according to official pictures), with an improved resolution of 2200×1300 pixels.

The instrument cluster continues to be a 12.3-inch fully-digital unit, and there are no stalks for turn indicators or wiper controls. These functions have been moved to the steering wheels instead. Other than that, the car gets a completely new dashboard, with a vent-less HVAC system, the same as the Model 3.

The rear seats get improved bolstering, and there’s a small display for the rear passengers as well, in the centre console, behind the centre armrest for the front passengers. There’s generous use of wood in the cabin, which gives the vehicle a premium feel. The interior design of the 2021 Model S seems extremely futuristic, and considering that this is the first major update for the car, quite a welcome one.

Tesla has also announced two new trims for the 2021 Model S – Plaid and Plaid+. The ‘Plaid’ trim replaces the ‘Performance’ trim, and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world (claimed), along with a top speed of 250 kmph. The ‘Plaid+’ trim also offers similar performance, but with a greater driving range – 837 km – as compared to Plaid’s 627 km range.

Tesla Model S Plaid will cost $112,990 in the US market, while the Plaid+ variant will be priced at $132,990. According to the company, deliveries are scheduled to begin around February or March this year.