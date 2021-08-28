2021 Tata Tigor EV Facelift India Launch On August 31

2021 Tata Tigor EV is based on the Ziptron technology and it could have a driving range close to 300 km on a single charge

Tata Motors officially unveiled the updated Tigor EV a few days ago and it will enter the market on August 31. Set to be offered in three trim levels namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ two-tone, the 2021 Tata Tigor EV is expected to be priced around Rs. 10 lakh and it does not have any direct rival in the domestic market upon arrival in India.

The Tigor EV has been available for the fleet market under the Xpres-T EV moniker but for the personal buyer space, the homegrown manufacturer has adopted Ziptron technology as in the best-selling Nexon EV. The bookings for the 2021 Tata Tigor EV are already underway at authorised dealerships and it will be available in a unique Teal Blue shade as well.

As for the exterior, the resemblances with the revised Tigor introduced early last year can be clearly seen with the presence of a sporty front grille and bumper with the signature tri-arrow pattern. To differentiate itself from the regular compact sedan, Tata has added an EV badge and the front grille is blacked out and a blue strips runs across the facade.

The fog lamps also get blue surrounds and a set of newly designed four-spoke alloy wheels are also in the offing. The front fenders are grafted with EV badge and blue highlights further accentuate its eco-friendly nature. The rear gains A blue strip running across the bumper while the EV and Ziptron badges add to the purpose of the vehicle.

The interior of the 2021 Tata Tigor EV features a two-tone theme, blue accents, a seven-inch Harman sourced touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes with EBD, reverse parking sensors, semi-digital instrument console with a digital multi-info display showing range and other details, etc.

It will be equipped with an electric motor capable of 75 PS maximum power and 170 Nm and it works in tandem with a 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The claimed driving range of the facelifted Tigor EV could be around 280 km in a single charge and it can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 8.5 hours using a standard charger and it only takes an hour using a DC fast charger.