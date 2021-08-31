2021 Tata Tigor EV Awarded 4-Stars By G-NCAP, Launched From Rs. 11.99 Lakh

Tata’s newest electric vehicle, the Tigor EV, has managed to score an impressive 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests

Tata Motors has launched the Tigor EV in the Indian market today, at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh. However, just before the launch event, the vehicle had made headlines for another reason. The electric sedan has been crash-tested by Global NCAP, and it has been awarded an impressive 4-star safety rating by the authority.

The Tigor EV is the first electric car by Tata to have been crash-tested by Global NCAP. What’s even more impressive is that the electric Tigor has been awarded a 4-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant safety, scoring 12.0 out of 17 points in the former and 37.24 out of 49 points in the latter. This is safer than even the petrol-powered Tigor!

The regular Tigor was award a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety, with 12.52 out of 17 points, which is higher than the electric version. However, in terms of child safety, it scored 34.15 out of 49 points. Interestingly, in terms of child safety, the Tigor EV has the highest score among all Tata cars tested to date.

Tata Tigor EV specifications Battery size 26 kWh Electric motor Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor Max. power 75 PS Max. torque 170 Nm Driving range 306 km

Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 26-kWh battery pack, which is connected to a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The vehicle is rated at a peak power of 75 PS and a maximum torque of 170 Nm, and can deliver an ARAI-certified range of 306 km. The vehicle is rather quick as well, taking a claimed 5.7 seconds to go from 0 to 60 kmph.

This powertrain is not as powerful as the Nexon EV, but has the same IP67 water protection. Also, the manufacturer is offering an 8 year/1.6 lakh for the battery and motor. Tata Motors is planning to build an EV charging network across India, and a home charger will be offered to every buyer.

Tata Tigor EV price list Variants Price XE Rs. 11.99 lakh XM Rs. 12.49 lakh XZ+ Rs. 12.99 lakh

Features on offer include a 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, an LCD digital instrument console, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, knitted headliner, a 4-speaker & 4-tweeter audio system, rear parking camera, rear defogger, push-button start/stop, foldable armrest, cooled glovebox, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), and height-adjustable driver seat, all power windows.

With the Tata Tigor EV, the homegrown manufacturer has managed to score at least a 4-star safety rating (for adult occupants) with every vehicle. The Altroz and Nexon have fared even better, scoring a 5-star safety in terms of adult occupant safety.