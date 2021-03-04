2021 Tata Tiago XTA AMT Launched In India At Rs. 5.99 Lakh

The Tiago is currently the most affordable car in Tata Motors’ line-up and it currently retails between Rs 4.85 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has introduced a brand-new automatic variant of the Tiago in the Indian market, i.e. XTA AMT, which has been priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new variant has become the fourth automatic option in the Tiago line-up and will help the carmaker attract even more buyers.

The new XTA variant has now become the most affordable automatic variant of the Tata Tiago. Prior to this, the XZA was the most pocket-friendly automatic trim of the hatchback, with a base price of Rs 6.46 lakh. Tata continues to retail the compact hatch at a starting price of Rs 4.85 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 6.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end auto trim.

This makes Tiago the most affordable Tata offering in the country. The car is offered with a sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 86 PS of maximum power, as well as 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an optional 5-speed AMT. This is the same engine that is also offered with the Tigor, as well as the Altroz.

The features on offer with the hatchback include 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear defogger with wiper, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Harman, automatic climate control, all-four power windows, a digital speedo as well as a cooled glovebox. Additionally, the AMT variant comes with a creep function and a ‘Sport’ mode.

On the safety front, the Tiago gets dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder, Corner Stability Control as well as a reverse parking camera.

The hatchback also secured a 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP’s crash tests, making it one of the safest cars in India in an affordable price range. As of now, the Tata Tiago puts up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo in the Indian market.