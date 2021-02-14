2021 Tata Tiago Limited Edition Explained In Detail In Video

2021 Tata Tiago Limited Edition is based on the mid-level XT trim and gets new features such as voice command and on-board navigation

The Tiago compact hatchback has been on sale for nearly five years with a good success rate and it emerged on top of the sales charts within the brand’s domestic range in no time. Tata Motors has regularly expanded the Tiago’s lineup amidst introducing a facelift in the early stages of 2020 and it helped in maintaining monthly volumes.

Towards the end of last month, Tata launched the Limited Edition version of the Tiago and is priced at Rs. 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the XT trim, it costs Rs. 29,000 more and for the extra price you would need to shell out, new features have been added along with the addition of a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

Currently, the Tata Tiago range is priced between Rs. 4.86 lakh and Rs. 6.85 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ dual tone trim (ex-showroom) and it costs around Rs. 16,000 lesser than the XZ variant. On the outside, the only highlighting difference in the Tata Tiago Limited Edition compared to the other trims is the set of new 14-inch alloy wheels painted in black colour.

It must be noted that the XT and XZ trims offer 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers and the top-end XZ+ come with bigger 15-inch alloy wheels. Since the Tiago Limited Edition is based on the XT variant, it comes with similar features such as power windows, keyless entry, four speakers, follow-me-home headlamps, dual airbags, multi-functional steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The additional features are a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, on-board navigation and rear parcel tray. With no mechanical changes, the Tata Tiago Limited Edition continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm.

The powertrain is connected to a five-speed manual transmission only in the Limited Edition. In the domestic market, the five-seater hatch competes against Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Datsun Go and others.