2021 Tata Safari is sold in a total of seven trims and it can be had as a six- or seven-seater; powered by a 2.0-litre 170 PS diesel engine

Tata Motors re-introduced the Safari nameplate in the domestic market in February 2021 after nearly a couple of years of absence. It has been well-received courtesy of the attractive price range compared to the Harrier it is based on and is offered in seven trim levels namely XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and Adventure Edition. In its very first month, the new Safari garnered just over 1,700 units.

The entry-level variant of the 2021 Tata Safari is priced at Rs. 14.69 lakh and it comes with a host of features. Across the lineup, the three-row SUV is retailed with a 2.0-litre FCA-sourced four-cylinder diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The base Tata Safari XE comes loaded with features such as dual front airbags, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), HHC (Hill Hold Control), TC (Traction Control), rollover mitigation, CSC (Cornering Stability Control), disc brakes on all four wheels and reverse parking sensors.

The equipment also boasts anti-lock brakes, remote central locking system, power windows, separate AC vents for the middle and third row, split-folding 50:50 third row, 12V power outlets for the back rows, Bose Mode enabling co-driver seat adjustment from the rear, 16-inch steel wheels, and roof rails having a maximum load capacity of up to 75 kilograms.

On the inside, it gets a small LCD unit for the 2DIN audio system and the instrument cluster is an analogue unit with MID in the middle. The two-tone steering wheel is identical to the top-spec variant but it does without mounted controls. The cabin carries an all-black treatment as opposed to the two-tone oyster white and black theme, and the seats are finished in black fabric.

In contrary to the chrome-studded front grille in the top-spec variants, the base XE in the Tata Safari gets a black finished grille while fog lamps are not offered as well. The waiting period of the new Tata Safari stands close to two months depending on the variants.