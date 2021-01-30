2021 Tata Safari Vs Tata Safari Storme – Detailed Specs Comparison

The 2021 Tata Safari will directly put up against the MG Hector Plus, upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Alcazar (three-row Creta)

Once the BS6 emission norms became mandatory in April last year, Tata Motors discontinued the Safari Storme. However, after almost a year, the carmaker went on to confirm that it is all set to revive the brand, albeit in an all-new avatar. The three-row Gravitas that was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, was renamed to Safari and was revealed in its production-ready avatar on this year’s Republic Day.

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the previous-gen Tata Safari and the 2021 Safari, take a read –

Design

In its entirety, the Tata Safari continued to exist in its first-gen avatar, which means that the Safari Storme featured the overall same design language as the original Tata Safari launched in 1998. That being said, the Safari was loved by enthusiasts for its bold, and rugged no-nonsense design that really didn’t have to do too much to make its presence felt.

However, Tata has certainly moved on from that, and the new Safari is much more modern over the previous model. The car has been designed under Tata’s Impact 2.0 styling language and looks way more premium than the first-gen model, thanks to its chrome radiator grille, diamond-cut alloy wheels, split headlamps with LED DRLs, stylish roof rails and more.

Dimensions

In terms of size, the 2021 Safari measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width, 1,786 mm in height and has a 2,741 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the Safari Storme had a length of 4,655 mm, a width of 1,855 mm, stood 1,922 mm tall and had a 2,650 mm long wheelbase.

Dimensions New Safari Old Safari Length 4,661 mm 4,655 mm Width 1,894 mm 1,855 mm Height 1,786 mm 1,922 mm Wheelbase 2,741 mm 2,650 mm

This means that the New Safari has grown in terms of each of the aspects mentioned above, apart from the height. The new Safari is 6 mm longer, 39 mm wider and has a 100 mm longer wheelbase over the previous-gen model. However, the Safari Storme was a whole 136 mm taller than the new model.

Platform

The Safari Storme made use of a body-on-frame platform that also underpinned a few other Tata cars like the Aria and Hexa. While the platform was rugged, the ride and handling weren’t as good as the majority of people would like.

On the other hand, the new Safari is underpinned with Land Rover’s D8-derived monocoque architecture called ‘Omega Arc’. The ride will likely be much more calmer, and handling is also expected to be drastically improved over the predecessor.

Powertrain

The Safari Storme was offered with Tata’s 2.2-litre four-cylinder Varicor 400 diesel engine that produced 156 PS of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. On the lower trims, however, was a detuned version of this engine, rated at 150 PS/320 Nm.

Car New Safari Old Safari Engine 2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel 2.2-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 170 PS 156 PS Torque 350 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

The 2021 Tata Safari draws power from the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that also performs duties on the Harrier. The Kryotec engine puts out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm torque, which is 14 PS more but 50 Nm less than the previous-gen Safari. However, it should be noted that the new Safari is lighter than the previous model. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT.

It should be noted that the older Safari was known for its off-roading capabilities, and came with an optional four-wheel drivetrain. However, the new one, which is being offered with a front-wheel configuration as standard, will be best suited for mild off-roading only.

Interior

While the older Safari Storme looked outdated as compared to the modern SUVs available for its price, the new-gen model borrows its dashboard as well as equipment list from the Harrier. The cabin features a dual-tone layout, and the overall quality is a big step up from the previous-gen model.

That being said, the side-facing seats in the third row of the Safari Storme have been replaced with forward-facing seats. The 2021 Safari can be had with either a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration.

Features & Safety

The Safari Storme was pretty barebones as far as features are concerned, but the new-gen model is packed up to the brim with features. It will be offered with an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, an electronic parking brake, a panoramic sunroof and much more.

The 2021 Safari’s safety suite will consist of an electronic parking brake with auto hold, ESP-based off-road modes, hill hold control and hill hold descent, ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, traction control, corner stability control, electronic stability program, rollover mitigation, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera etc.

Price

The BS4 Safari Storme was retailed at a starting price of Rs 11.09 lakh for the entry-level trim, going all the way up to Rs 16.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. But the 2021 Tata Safari will not come cheap, with its starting price expected to hover around the Rs 15 lakh mark.

Comparison Verdict

The 2021 Tata Safari will obviously be much more expensive than the first-gen Safari, while it also loses out on the much-loved 4×4 drivetrain. So does the new-gen version of the SUV make any sense? Well, the new Safari is more premium, gets a whole lot of new features and safety tech, and is also much more sophisticated as compared to the previous-gen version.