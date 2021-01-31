2021 Tata Safari Vs Tata Harrier – Specifications Comparison

As of now, the Tata Harrier is the most premium SUV that the homegrown carmaker retails in India, however, the Tata Safari will soon take its place

The Harrier is currently Tata Motors’ flagship offering in the Indian market, and the SUV continues to receive a positive response from buyers. Keeping in mind the Harrier’s fair share of success, Tata decided on introducing a three-row version of the SUV in the country, first showcased in the form of the Gravitas.

However, the Gravitas was later renamed after Tata’s legendary three-row SUV, the Safari. The carmaker debuted the production-ready Safari on this Republic Day, and bookings for the car are all set to be commenced on February 4, 2021.

We all know that the Safari is based on the Harrier, so what factors set the two SUVs apart? Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier to help you find out just that –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the 2021 Safari measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width, 1,786 mm in height and has a 2,741 mm long wheelbase. The Harrier, on the other hand, has a length of 4,598 mm, and stands 1,706 mm tall, while the width and the wheelbase of the two SUVs remain the same.

Car Tata Safari Tata Harrier Length 4,661 mm 4,598 mm Width 1,894 mm 1,894 mm Height 1,786 mm 1,706 mm Wheelbase 2,741 mm 2,741 mm

This means that the Tata Safari is 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller as compared to the five-seat SUV it is based on. It should be noted that the Harrier is a strict 5-seater, while the 2021 Safari will be offered with two different seating configurations – a 6-seat layout with captain seats in the middle row, and a 7-seat setup with a bench-type seat in the middle.

Powertrain

Powering the 2021 Tata Safari is the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that performs duties on the Harrier. This engine belts out 170 PS of maximum power as well as 350 Nm of peak torque on both the SUVs, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed AT. A front-wheel-drive configuration is standard on both.

Car Tata Safari Tata Harrier Engine 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel Power 170 PS 170 PS Torque 350 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Features

The equipment list on both the SUVs is also pretty same. The Safari and the Harrier both get an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps and much more. While the Harrier gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the Safari comes with bigger 18 inchers.

Safety

On the safety front, the cars come equipped with hill hold control and hill hold descent, ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, traction control, corner stability control, electronic stability program, rollover mitigation, ESP-based Terrain Response mods, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera etc. Additionally, the 2021 Safari gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold, as well as rear disc brakes.

Price

As of now, Tata retails the Harrier at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 20.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. However, the 2021 Safari will obviously entail a premium over that, and we expect Tata to price it from about Rs 14-15 lakh. That being said, the price will be revealed closer to its launch.

Comparison Verdict

Both the Tata Harrier and Safari are cut from the same cloth. Everything from the platform, the design language, features, safety tech as well as the powertrain is the same on the two SUVs. Hence, it all comes down to the fact that the Safari is a three-row SUV, while the Harrier can only seat five.

Tata is offering the Safari with two seating layouts – 6-seat and 7-seat, however, this will also result in a price hike over the Harrier. That being said, the Safari is expected to be retailed at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the donor car.