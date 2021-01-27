2021 Tata Safari Variant Wise Expected Prices – Rs. 14.89 L To Rs. 21.75 L

Here, we bring you the complete variant-wise features list of the new-generation Tata Safari, along with the expected price list
Tata Motors has officially unveiled the new Safari, and bookings for the vehicle are already open. The 2021 Tata Safari built on the OMEGA platform (derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform), which it shares with the Harrier. Apart from that, the Safari also shares a lot of design elements with the Harrier (both exterior and interior).
The new Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which can generate a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. This motor can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is currently only available in front-wheel-drive format, but a 4×4 variant may be introduced in the future.
Key Dimensions of 3rd Row Seats:
- Headroom – 889 mm
- Legroom – 832 mm
- Thigh Support – 463 mm
- Floor to seat Cushion Height 3rd Row – 315 mm
- Backrest Angle – 23 deg.
The SUV is available in the following trims – XE, XM, XMA, XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+. The complete variant-wise features are listed below:
2021 Tata Safari XE
- Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering
- Projector headlamps
- Dual function DRLs with turn indicators
- Dual front airbags (driver & co-driver)
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Hill-hold control
- Traction control
- Rollover mitigation
- Corner stability control
- ABS with EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- Central locking and alarm
- Power windows
- Disc brakes on all wheels
- Reclining second-row seats with 60:40 split
- AC vents for third-row seats
- 50:50 split for third-row seats
- USB charging port for second and third row
- Boss mode
- Roof rails
2021 Tata Safari XM/XMA
The XM/XMA trims get the following features over XE:
- Drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 6-speaker audio system (4 speakers + 2 tweeters)
- Steering-mounted controls
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- Front foglamps
- Rear parking sensors with display
- Rear wiper and washer
- Remote central locking
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
2021 Tata Safari XT
The XT trim gets the following features over XM:
- Soft-touch dashboard
- 8-speaker audio system (4 speakers+ 4 tweeters)
- Automatic climate control
- LED DRLs and turn indicators
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Automatic headlamps
- Electrically-foldable ORVMs
- Rear armrest with cup holders
- Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
- Push-button start/stop
- Ambient lighting
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- iRA connected car features
- Reverse parking camera
- Cruise control
- Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity
2021 Tata Safari XT+
The XT+ trim gets the following features over XT:
- Panoramic sunroof with (rain-sensing and anti-pinch functions)
2021 Tata Safari XZ/XZA
The XZ/XZA trims get the following features over XT:
- Xenon HID projector headlamps
- Cornering lights
- Signature Oyster White interior theme, with leather upholstery
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
- Terrain response modes – Normal, Rough, and Wet
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- JBL audio system (4 speakers, 4 tweeters, subwoofer and amplifier)
- Shark fin antenna
- Instrument cluster with 7-inch colour TFT display
- 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side, and curtain)
- Hill-descent control
- ISOFIX mounts
- 6-way power-adjustable driver seat
- Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
- 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels
2021 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+
The XZ+/XZA+ trims get the following features over XZ:
- Panoramic sunroof with (rain-sensing and anti-pinch functions)
- 6-seat configuration option
The connected car features of the new Safari include geo-fencing, intruder alert, remote immobilisation, car health report, trip details with drive analytics, valet mode, crash alert, live tracking, What3Words, etc. The price list of the new Safari is yet to be released, but here, we have the expected price list of the SUV.
|2021 Tata Safari Expected Price List (90K to 1.5L Over Harrier)
|Trim
|Expected Price (ex-showroom)
|2021 Tata Safari XE
|Rs. 14.99 lakh
|2021 Tata Safari XM
|Rs. 16.15 lakh
|2021 Tata Safari XMA
|Rs. 17.40 lakh
|2021 Tata Safari XT
|Rs. 17.75 lakh
|2021 Tata Safari XT+
|Rs. 18.55 lakh
|2021 Tata Safari XZ
|Rs. 19.30 lakh
|2021 Tata Safari XZA
|Rs. 20.55 lakh
|2021 Tata Safari XZ+
|Rs. 20.55 lakh
|2021 Tata Safari XZA+
|Rs. 21.75 lakh
In the Indian market, the closest competitors to the Tata Safari are MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500. The latter of these is also due for a generation change soon, likely in the coming months