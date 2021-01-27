2021 Tata Safari Variant Wise Expected Prices – Rs. 14.89 L To Rs. 21.75 L

Here, we bring you the complete variant-wise features list of the new-generation Tata Safari, along with the expected price list

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the new Safari, and bookings for the vehicle are already open. The 2021 Tata Safari built on the OMEGA platform (derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform), which it shares with the Harrier. Apart from that, the Safari also shares a lot of design elements with the Harrier (both exterior and interior).

The new Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which can generate a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. This motor can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is currently only available in front-wheel-drive format, but a 4×4 variant may be introduced in the future.

Key Dimensions of 3rd Row Seats:

Headroom – 889 mm

Legroom – 832 mm

Thigh Support – 463 mm

Floor to seat Cushion Height 3rd Row – 315 mm

Backrest Angle – 23 deg.

The SUV is available in the following trims – XE, XM, XMA, XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+. The complete variant-wise features are listed below:

2021 Tata Safari XE

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering

Projector headlamps

Dual function DRLs with turn indicators

Dual front airbags (driver & co-driver)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill-hold control

Traction control

Rollover mitigation

Corner stability control

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Central locking and alarm

Power windows

Disc brakes on all wheels

Reclining second-row seats with 60:40 split

AC vents for third-row seats

50:50 split for third-row seats

USB charging port for second and third row

Boss mode

Roof rails

2021 Tata Safari XM/XMA

The XM/XMA trims get the following features over XE:

Drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker audio system (4 speakers + 2 tweeters)

Steering-mounted controls

Follow-me-home headlamps

Front foglamps

Rear parking sensors with display

Rear wiper and washer

Remote central locking

Height-adjustable driver seat

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

2021 Tata Safari XT

The XT trim gets the following features over XM:

Soft-touch dashboard

8-speaker audio system (4 speakers+ 4 tweeters)

Automatic climate control

LED DRLs and turn indicators

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

Electrically-foldable ORVMs

Rear armrest with cup holders

Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

Push-button start/stop

Ambient lighting

18-inch alloy wheels

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Auto-dimming IRVM

iRA connected car features

Reverse parking camera

Cruise control

Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity

2021 Tata Safari XT+

The XT+ trim gets the following features over XT:

Panoramic sunroof with (rain-sensing and anti-pinch functions)

2021 Tata Safari XZ/XZA

The XZ/XZA trims get the following features over XT:

Xenon HID projector headlamps

Cornering lights

Signature Oyster White interior theme, with leather upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Terrain response modes – Normal, Rough, and Wet

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

JBL audio system (4 speakers, 4 tweeters, subwoofer and amplifier)

Shark fin antenna

Instrument cluster with 7-inch colour TFT display

6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side, and curtain)

Hill-descent control

ISOFIX mounts

6-way power-adjustable driver seat

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels

2021 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+

The XZ+/XZA+ trims get the following features over XZ:

Panoramic sunroof with (rain-sensing and anti-pinch functions)

6-seat configuration option

The connected car features of the new Safari include geo-fencing, intruder alert, remote immobilisation, car health report, trip details with drive analytics, valet mode, crash alert, live tracking, What3Words, etc. The price list of the new Safari is yet to be released, but here, we have the expected price list of the SUV.

2021 Tata Safari Expected Price List (90K to 1.5L Over Harrier) Trim Expected Price (ex-showroom) 2021 Tata Safari XE Rs. 14.99 lakh 2021 Tata Safari XM Rs. 16.15 lakh 2021 Tata Safari XMA Rs. 17.40 lakh 2021 Tata Safari XT Rs. 17.75 lakh 2021 Tata Safari XT+ Rs. 18.55 lakh 2021 Tata Safari XZ Rs. 19.30 lakh 2021 Tata Safari XZA Rs. 20.55 lakh 2021 Tata Safari XZ+ Rs. 20.55 lakh 2021 Tata Safari XZA+ Rs. 21.75 lakh

In the Indian market, the closest competitors to the Tata Safari are MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500. The latter of these is also due for a generation change soon, likely in the coming months