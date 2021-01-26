2021 Tata Safari Seven-Seater SUV Revealed In India

2021 Tata Safari will go on sale soon in the Indian market and is powered by a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine

Tata Motors has today brought back the Safari nameplate after more than a year of its discontinuation. The iconic moniker was in the business for 21 years and Tata has revived it for use in the production version of the seven-seater Gravitas, debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo. The new Safari roots back to the H5X concept, which spawned the Harrier mid-size SUV.

It is essentially the three-row version of the Harrier and has plenty in common with it. The 2021 Tata Safari gets a redesigned front grille with chrome studs, split headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights on top, central air intake with faux skid plate, black lower bumper leading on to wheel arch cladding, ORVM-integrated turn signals, chromed window line and door handles.

The rear doors have become longer along with slightly taller roofline for easy ingress and room for the third row occupants. Dimensionally, the 2021 Tata Safari has identical wheelbase as the Harrier but its overall length has been increased and the rear gets a makeover consequently. Other styling highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, grey roof rails, updated LED tail lamps, high mounted stop lamp and integrated spoiler.

XE Variant XM/XMA Variant Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment All the features of XE, with the following additions/replacements: Projector headlamps Multi-drive modes Dual front airbags 7-inch touchscreen infotainment ESP 6-speaker audio system Hill-hold assist Steering mounted controls Roll-over mitigation Front foglamps Disc brakes on all wheels Rear wiper washer Boss Mode Follow me home headlamps Power windows Reverse parking camera Cornering stability control Height Adjustable Driver Seat Central locking with alarm – Roof rails –

The Tata badge is mounted on a black trim connecting the tail lamps while the lower part of the less sculpted trunk has SAFARI name written on it. As for the interior, the new Safari carries a dual tone theme but the steering wheel, dashboard and centre console have been carried forward. The SUV is available in the following trims levels: XE, XM, XMA, XT, XZ, XZA, XZ+, XZA+.

It also boasts of connectivity-based features, automatic climate control, cruise control, pillar-mounted AC vents for the third row, multiple airbags, drive modes, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Cornering Stability Control, Electronic Stability Program, Rollover Mitigation and Hill Descent Control, and so on.

XT Variant XT+ Variant All the features of XM, with the following additions/replacements: All the features of XT, with the following additions/replacements: 8-speaker audio system Panoramic sunroof (with rain-sensing and anti-pinch FATC with HVAC – Rain-sensing wipers – Auto headlamps – Powered ORVMs – Push button Start/stop – R18 alloy wheels – Ambient mood lighting – TPMS – Auto-dimming IRVMs – iRA Connected Car Technology – –

The new Tata Safari has already started reaching dealerships and its bookings have commenced. It will be offered as either a six- or a seven-seater. Under the bonnet, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, sourced from Fiat, produces a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter AT is an option.

XZ/XZA variant XZ+/XZA+ Variant All the features of XT, with the following additions/replacements: All the features of XZ, with the following additions/replacements: Xenon HID projector lamps Panoramic sunroof (with rain-sensing and anti-pinch Cornering lamps – Leather upholstery and door inserts – Terrain Response Modes – 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system – 9-speaker audio system – 7-inch digital instrument cluster – Curtain + side airbags – Hill descent control – 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat – Electronic parking brake – Captain seat option –

It sits on the same OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 as the Harrier as well and is expected to make a strong impact in the premium SUV space. The seven-seater will compete against the likes of MG Hector Plus, upcoming Jeep Compass facelift, next-generation Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta.