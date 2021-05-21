The new-generation Tata Safari is a great family SUV, but it would have been much better if there was an off-road-spec variant on offer as well

The second-generation Tata Safari was launched in India in February of this year. Fans of the original were quick to point out that the new model didn’t have the same off-road chops as its predecessor. Tata does offer an ‘Adventure Persona’ variant of the SUV, but the lack of an All-Wheel-Drive option is upsetting for off-road enthusiasts.

Here, we have a digitally rendered image that shows us what the 2021 Safari would look like in a hardcore, off-road avatar. Created by Shoeb R Kalania, this model looks adventure-ready, thanks to all the changes and modifications it sports. At the front end, we see a blacked-out front grille with a new mesh design, and the front bumper gets a new silver-finished bash plate.

At the sides, the most noticeable features are the new blacked-out alloy wheels, shod with beefy all-terrain tyres. The SUV gets disc brakes on all wheels, along with sporty-looking red brake callipers. Side steps/rock sliders have also been added here. The door handles have been de-chromed and blacked-out, and the ORVMs get integrated turn signals and Piano Black finish.

A cargo box has been mounted on the roof rails, and an auxiliary LED light bar has been added as well. This digitally modified SUV also gets a custom olive green paint job, which looks absolutely marvellous. Needless to say, it would be wonderful if someone were to make a real-life version of this (Tata Motors, please take notes).

The 2021 Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine that belts out 170 PS and 350 Nm. Transmission options consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, both of which only send power to the front wheels. Tata Motors has confirmed that the OMEGA platform can support AWD as well as electrification, so the possibility of a 4×4 model and hybrid/plug-in hybrid version exists for the future.

Tata Safari is currently priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it competes against the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500 (which will be replaced by XUV700 soon). The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will also rival the Safari when it launches.