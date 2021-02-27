2021 Tata Safari Official Accessories Revealed – Details Inside

The new-gen Tata Safari is available with seven accessory packages, and buyers can also opt for individual accessories

The new-generation Tata Safari was launched in India a few days ago as the new flagship vehicle in Tata’s passenger car lineup. The SUV offers plenty of premium features and equipment, and is quite a handsome-looking car as well. The manufacturer is also offering plenty of official accessories with the new Safari, to allow customers to personalise their vehicles straight from the dealership.

There are seven accessory packages available on the 2021 Tata Safari – Accomplished, Accomplished Pro, Adventure, Adventure Pro, Design, Safety, and Comfort. The Accomplished package includes faux exhaust chrome garnish, tailgate chrome garnish, rear bumper chrome appliqué, mud flaps, bonnet emblem, air purifier, floor mats, puddle lamps (with Tata logo), neck rest with memory foam, scuff plates, and sun shades.

The Accomplished Pro pack offers the same features as the accomplished package, with a few additional features, like side steps, underbody lights, front parking sensors, rear-seat entertainment, and wireless smartphone charger.

On the Adventure package, buyers get side steps, front parking sensors, bonnet scoop, 3D mats, air purifier, scuff plates, rear seat organiser, and a dashcam. The Adventure Pro pack gets all the features of the Adventure package, with additional features like wheel step, cycle carrier, roof rack, jerry cans, and luggage carriers.

The Design pack offers faux exhaust chrome garnish, tailgate chrome garnish, rear bumper chrome appliqué, mud flaps, and bonnet emblem. On the Safety package, buyers get an air purifier, underbody light, front parking sensors, front camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Comfort pack includes the following features – air purifier, floor mats, puddle lamps (with Tata logo), memory foam neck rest, scuff plates, and sun shades. All the accessories mentioned above can be purchased separately as well.

The 2021 Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which also does duty on the Harrier. This motor is capable of developing 170 PS and 350 Nm, and is available with two gearbox options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The new Safari is priced from Rs. 14.69 lakh to Rs. 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and rivals the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.