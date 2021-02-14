2021 Tata Safari Digitally Imagined As An Off-Road Pickup Truck

Here, we have a digitally rendered image of a Tata Safari, which has been transformed into an off-road pickup truck

On February 22, 2021, Tata Motors will finally launch the new-generation Safari. The SUV has created a lot of buzz in the Indian market even before its launch, and digital artists have been busy reimagining the new SUV in various avatars! Here, we have another such digital mod, in which the new Safari has been transformed into a pickup truck.

Illustrated by Ayush Dubey, the vehicle sports plenty of digital off-road modifications. At the front, we see a heavy-duty bash plate under the off-road-spec bumper, which gets integrated fog lamps. The plastic cladding on the wheel arches is much thicker, and the vehicle gets new alloy wheels with huge knobby tyres. Side steps have also been added to it.

Towards the rear, we see the biggest change in design. The rear passenger cabin has been shortened, by moving the C-pillars forward a little. The D-pillar and the rear section of the roof have been removed to make a loading bed. A set of bed bars has also been added, which looks quite pretty.

There are a few other tiny details worth noticing here. The vehicle gets a pair of roof rails, which are there purely for the aesthetic, and the front grille has been stretched lower. The front bumper, wheels, tyres, and tailgate, seem to have been taken from Ford Ranger Raptor. The overall design is lovely, and we wish there was a real-life version of this as well.

As the new-gen Mahindra Thar has demonstrated, there is a huge demand for lifestyle vehicles in India right now. We expect to see some action in the pickup truck segment this year, with the expected launch of new-gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Toyota is also considering the Hilux for our market.

As for the new Tata Safari, it is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which generates 170 PS and 350 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. Transmission options consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The price list is yet to be revealed, but we estimate a starting price of around Rs. 14.8 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).