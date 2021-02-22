2021 Tata Safari Adventure Edition (Persona) – What’s different?

The new Tata Safari Adventure Edition is available with exclusive interior and exterior shades, although the powertrain remains unchanged

Tata Motors has finally launched the 2021 Safari in India, at a starting price of Rs. 14.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The manufacturer has also introduced an ‘Adventure Persona’ version of the new Safari, available only in the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ trims, which sports a few exterior and interior changes over the regular Safari.

The Tata Safari Adventure Edition is available in a unique “Tropical Mist” exterior paint colour, which looks extremely pretty and is not offered on the other variants of the new Safari. The front grille gets a piano black finish, and the outer door handles and roof rails are finished in granite black colour. There’s a blacked-out ‘SAFARI’ badge on the nose, and one on the tailgate as well. Even the faux bash plates have been painted black.

The machine-cut 18-inch alloy wheels have been painted charcoal grey. The interior theme is different as well – Earthy Brown and White – with dark chrome and piano black inserts on the dashboard, switchgear, instrument cluster, and inner door handles. It also gets a piano black interior pack, for the steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame, and IP mid pad finisher.

There are no mechanical changes on the SUV though; it uses the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine as the regular Safari (and the Harrier). This motor is good for a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. There are two transmission options available – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President of Passenger Vehicles Business Division, Tata Motors, said, “Safari had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its contemporary avatar, the new Safari is in-sync with the multifaceted lifestyles of today’s SUV customer. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity and premium features, the Safari not just blends in but ups the lifestyle quotient several notches higher. With the introduction of the ‘Adventure’ persona, customers have more choice to select the Safari that best complements their individual personality to ‘Reclaim Your Life’.”

The 2021 Tata Safari Adventure Edition is priced at Rs. 20.20 lakh for the XZ+ trim, and at Rs. 21.45 lakh for the XZA+ trim (both prices, ex-showroom). As it is based on the XZ+ and XZA+ trims, the Safari Adventure Edition is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.