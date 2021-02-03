2021 Tata Safari Acceleration Test Video – 0-100 Kmph In Eco, City & Sport Mode

The new Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which delivers a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm

The new-generation Tata Safari was recently unveiled in India. The SUV is built on the manufacturer’s OMEGA platform (derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform) and shares its design and components with the Harrier. Bookings for the 2021 Safari are already open, and the price list will be officially revealed later this month.

2021 Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, with 170 PS and 350 Nm on tap. This is the same Fiat-sourced powerplant that’s also available in the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier. In the Safari, this engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

We drove the manual variant of the new Safari and tested its acceleration in all three driving modes – Eco, City, and Sports. In Eco mode, the Safari can go from a standstill to 60 kmph in 5.85 seconds, while 80 kmph can be reached in 8.89 seconds. The 0-100 kmph run takes 12.73 seconds, while 0-120 kmph takes 18.78 seconds. This driving mode boosts fuel economy at the expense of outright performance.

In City mode, the SUV takes 5.24 seconds for the 0-60 kmph acceleration run, and 7.85 seconds for the 0-80 kmph run. From a standstill, 100 kmph can be reached in 11.43 seconds, while 120 kmph comes up in 15.94 seconds. The City mode offers a good balance between performance and economy, making it ideal for daily commutes.

The Sports mode allows the Safari to unleash its full performance, making it ideal for highway runs. In this mode, the vehicle can reach 100 kmph from a standstill in just 4.96 seconds! The 0-80 kmph run takes 7.42 seconds, 0-100 kmph takes 10.65 seconds, and 0-120 kmph takes 15.08 seconds. The SUV can touch 140 kmph in 20.53 seconds in Sports mode.

The new Safari offers great driving dynamics as well. The cornering stability is good, and the steering offers good feel and feedback. The SUV does have some body-roll, which is especially evident when cornering at medium to high speeds, but it’s never unsettling. The ride quality is brilliant, and on broken roads, jerks and bumps don’t reach the passengers in the cabin.