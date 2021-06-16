Tata Safari is currently powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine delivering 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque

Earlier this year, Tata Motors re-introduced the Safari nameplate as the three-row version of the Harrier capitalising on the mid-size SUV’s popularity. In its initial months, the Safari has indeed performed well and it competes against MG Hector Plus, derived from the regular Hector. The competition will stiffen up with the arrival of Hyundai Alcazar this month.

Moreover, the Mahindra XUV700 is also stepping in later this year as a more advanced version of the existing XUV500 with a redesigned exterior and a brand new interior with a slew of features and technologies including the likelihood of radar-based tech. Interestingly, the seven-seater Safari’s new test prototype has been caught on camera with heavy camouflage.

While the test mule spotted in Pune has no exterior changes compared to the existing model, it may well have internal changes. The Hyundai Alcazar will be two-wheel-driven but the upcoming XUV700 will have the option of an all-wheel-drive configuration. To expand its lineup, the Safari could have an AWD in the development for the near future.

The Tata Safari is based on the same OMEGA platform as the Harrier. The Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced architecture is derived from Land Rover’s D8 and it will be adaptable for a different drive configuration. At the launch, Tata Motors did not dismiss the idea of an AWD variant on the Safari and it could be subjected to the demand from customers.

Moreover, the Safari’s rivals do come with a petrol engine option: 1.5L turbo in Hector Plus, 2.0L turbo petrol in the upcoming Alcazar and XUV700. A new petrol engine will help in expanding the lineup further while lowering the prices of the entry-level variants. We will have to wait and see what really happens, as the test mule may simply be munching miles without much changes onboard.

Currently, the Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine developing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. As standard, a six-speed manual and optionally a six-speed torque converter automatic are offered.