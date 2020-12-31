Upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo Teaser Video Out; Launching In January

Tata Altroz Turbo version will more likely be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 140 Nm

Tata Motors has released the teaser video of the upcoming turbocharged version of the Altroz by saying “turbocharge into 2021”. The premium hatchback entered the Indian market earlier this year and it has been well received amongst customers. It stays as the third best-selling model in its segment behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, which received a brand new generation just a while ago.

The Altroz is currently powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine kicking out 86 PS and 113 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel delivers 90 PS and 200 Nm. The turbocharged version of the same gasoline mill is already available in Nexon generating 120 PS and 170 Nm. However, in the five-seater hatchback, it will likely produce around 110 PS and 140 Nm.

This will help in the Altroz compete firmly against the new Hyundai i20 and expand its range further. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDI petrol in the Korean hatch develops 120 PS and 172 Nm as in the Venue and Sonet, and is connected to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. The 1.0-litre petrol in the Volkswagen Polo makes 110 PS and 175 Nm – mated to a six-speed MT or six-speed AT.

The Altroz turbo petrol is expected to be paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission as the third-gen i20 – the first Tata model to do so. It will more likely undercut the prices of the i20 turbo as it could cost around Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.44 lakh and Rs. 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Along with the new engine, the Altroz will get a new blue colour scheme and Turbo badge at the back. The Altroz already has a sumptuous interior and expect the turbocharged variant to have contrast seat stitching and other subtle updates to differentiate itself from the regular model.

Besides the compact and mid-size SUV segments, the premium hatchback space is hotly contested due to the availability of highly capable models. It will be interesting to see what the Altroz turbo brings to the table.